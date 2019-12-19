More Sports:

December 19, 2019

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
180_11032019_EaglesvsBears_fans_celebrate_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Fans during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 3, 2019.

Way back when the NFL released the schedule for all 32 teams, we all knew it was going to come down to an Eagles-Cowboys showdown for the NFC East crown, though I don't think many of us envisioned either team having a 7-7 record. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the injuries statuses for the Eagles and Cowboys? How do the Eagles match up against Dallas, and can the Birds stop the Cowboys' high-octane offense? Does Carson Wentz have enough left in the tank to power through with another win, playing with practice squad guys?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:


