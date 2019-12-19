More Sports:

Eagles podcast: It's Dallas week!

By Jimmy Kempski
Will Dak Prescott play this Sunday? I mean, yes, of course he will. But will he be the same guy?

The Philadelphia Eagles eked out another comeback win over a crappy divisional opponent on the back of a gutty Carson Wentz performance, and we've finally reached the matchup that will decide the NFC East. Brandon Lee Gowton and I recapped the Eagles' win in Landover, and look at what lies ahead for the Birds in BGN Radio episode No. 97.

Eagles vs. Washington

• Carson Wentz comes up in the clutch again.

• Greg Ward is basically the only wide receiver on the team. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has as many receiving yards this season as Terry McLaurin had on Sunday, and the Eagles are forced to win with running backs and tight ends. 

• The defense made Dwayne Haskins, who isn’t good, look pretty good.

• Kamu Grugier-Hill is done for the year. What's all that about?

• Pro Bowl thoughts: Fletcher Cox (reputation over performance), Zach Ertz, Brandon Brooks, Jason Kelce, and Rick Lovato are in. Lane Johnson snubbed?

Eagles vs. Cowboys

• We discuss Dak Prescott's shoulder injury. If he's good to go, the Cowboys are a bad matchup for the Eagles' defense. If he's out -- or seriously hampered -- obviously, that changes things.

• Cowboys defense is suspect (27.7 allowed in last six games … 22nd in DVOA).

• Eagles have never beaten Ezekiel Elliott, and obviously, Amari Cooper has torched them.

• We have a "What do we hate about the Cowboys?" mock draft.

• Our picks: Cowboys (-3) at Eagles … o/u is 46 points

• What do we think happens in Week 17?

