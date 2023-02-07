Eagles-Chiefs: Another look at the Super Bowl odds

Both teams are in Arizona and practicing, the field has been readied up, media and fans are everywhere, and the countdown to the Super Bowl is in its final days.

The Eagles and Chiefs represent each's toughest matchup all season, and the advantages and disadvantages for both will be debated right up until the second the ball is kicked off on Sunday night.

When we checked the odds last week, the Eagles were sitting as a 2-point favorite going in, though we noted that fluctuation would likely happen with players having time to get healthy, injury reports coming in, and rosters being finalized.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the gap in the spread and the money line has closed a bit across several sportsbooks, but the Eagles still remain as the favorite by 1.5 points.

Here's a look: