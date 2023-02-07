More Sports:

February 07, 2023

Eagles-Chiefs: Another look at the Super Bowl odds

The spread is settling in with the Eagles as 1.5-point favorites as the Super Bowl approaches.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen-Hurts-Patrick-Mahomes-Super-Bowl-Opening-Night.jpg Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes on stage during the Super Bowl's opening media night with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the foreground.

Both teams are in Arizona and practicing, the field has been readied up, media and fans are everywhere, and the countdown to the Super Bowl is in its final days. 

The Eagles and Chiefs represent each's toughest matchup all season, and the advantages and disadvantages for both will be debated right up until the second the ball is kicked off on Sunday night. 

When we checked the odds last week, the Eagles were sitting as a 2-point favorite going in, though we noted that fluctuation would likely happen with players having time to get healthy, injury reports coming in, and rosters being finalized.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the gap in the spread and the money line has closed a bit across several sportsbooks, but the Eagles still remain as the favorite by 1.5 points. 

Here's a look:

 Book Spread Money LineTotal (O/U) 
DraftKings PHI -1.5 KC +105
PHI -125		51
FanDuel  PHI -1.5KC +104
PHI -122		50.5
BetMGM PHI -1.5KC +105
PHI -125		50.5
UniBetPHI -1.5KC +100
PHI -121 		50.5
 PointsBetPHI -1.5 KC +100
PHI -120		50.5

Injuries to both quarterbacks – Jalen Hurts with a shoulder sprain and Patrick Mahomes – with a high ankle sprain – are major factors to keep an eye on this week, though both have been adamant that they'll be ready to go. 

The Eagles and Chiefs have also been two of the NFL's most dominant teams all season, but by different means of roster construction and playstyle that should make for an entertaining, albeit highly stressful, clash on Sunday night. 

The several-day wait still to go doesn't do anything to help ease that stress either. 

MORE: Brandon Graham is up for the challenge of stopping Patrick Mahomes

