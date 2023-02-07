Get your first look at State Farm Stadium's Super Bowl setup

February 07, 2023
GLENDALE – Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, media members were given a look at the scoreboards, banners and field designs at State Farm Stadium on Tuesday morning. It's a beauty:
wow. wow. pic.twitter.com/vSiYigbNJN— shamus (@shamus_clancy) February 7, 2023
Here's a great look at the Eagles logo on the sideline:
What a shade of green.
Additionally, the scoreboard displayed images for players on both the Eagles and Chiefs. I was able to catch a select few for some key Eagles players.
Fan-favorite left tackle Jordan Mailata:
Here's All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson:
Just five more days until Super Bowl Sunday!
