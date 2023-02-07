More Sports:

February 07, 2023

Get your first look at State Farm Stadium's Super Bowl setup

State Farm Stadium is ready for Super Bowl LVII and the Birds.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
BigLogoSB.jpeg Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice

The scene from Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

GLENDALE –  Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, media members were given a look at the scoreboards, banners and field designs at State Farm Stadium on Tuesday morning. It's a beauty:

Here's a great look at the Eagles logo on the sideline:

EagleSidelineLogoSB.jpeg

What a shade of green.

Additionally, the scoreboard displayed images for players on both the Eagles and Chiefs. I was able to catch a select few for some key Eagles players. 

Fan-favorite left tackle Jordan Mailata:

MailataSB.jpeg

Here's All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson:

LaneSB.jpeg

Just five more days until Super Bowl Sunday!

