Get your first look at State Farm Stadium's Super Bowl setup

GLENDALE – Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, media members were given a look at the scoreboards, banners and field designs at State Farm Stadium on Tuesday morning. It's a beauty:

Here's a great look at the Eagles logo on the sideline:





What a shade of green.

Additionally, the scoreboard displayed images for players on both the Eagles and Chiefs. I was able to catch a select few for some key Eagles players.



Fan-favorite left tackle Jordan Mailata:





Here's All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson:







Just five more days until Super Bowl Sunday!

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader