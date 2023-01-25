The Eagles team up with Operation Warm to distribute sports bras to teen athletes in Philly

As the Eagles gear up for NFC Championship this weekend, they're working to make sure all local athletes have the right equipment.

The team recently announced a partnership with the local nonprofit Operation Warm to design, produce and distribute 30,000 sports bras throughout the Philadelphia region. The goal of the program is to provide essential sportswear to over 15,000 girls who attend disadvantaged schools.



The pilot program will begin on Feb. 1, with distribution across three local high schools. In March, 1,500 sports bras will be distributed at the Eagles Jamboree to each participant of the Eagles Girls Flag Football League.

Operation Warm, along with the Eagles, will then give 30,000 bras to participating schools in the fall. Each girl will receive 2-3 sports bras.

“We believe that fostering a love for sports and healthy competition at the youth level can open new doors and pathways for children everywhere,” Jeffrey Lurie, chairman and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles, said in a statement. “There are many benefits that come with participating in sports and these opportunities should be extended equally to boys and girls of all ages."

Grace Sica, executive director at Operation Warm, said that the sports bras build determination for girls involved in athletics.

"Our 24 years of experience providing a gift that unlocks something greater uniquely positions Operation Warm to innovate alongside the Eagles,” said Sica. “Opening doors for athletes in need is an exciting advancement for our mission. The sports bra is an essential piece of equipment, but it's also a gift of confidence through participation in sports."

According to research by Gen Youth, 81% of girls lack confidence related to sports and 77% have insecurities about their physical appearance.

"We believe that by providing this equipment," Anthony Bonagura, director of corporate communications for the Eagles, said. "We will reduce the barrier to entry for all girls who receive the product, to play sports and increase their confidence."



Last January, the team purchased $100,000 worth of sports bras. They were donated to the nonprofit Leveling The Playing League, and were distributed to female athletes in need across the School District of Philadelphia.

As for the Birds themselves, they'll face off against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at 3 p.m. on Fox.



