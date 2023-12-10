Eagles still control NFC East, will need help for No. 1 seed

The Eagles didn't look like the best team in the NFC Sunday night. They didn't even look like the best team in the NFC East.

But with both the Eagles and Cowboys boasting NFL-best 10-3 records after 14 weeks of action, the Eagles still control their own destiny for the top spot in the division. Their brutal 33-13 loss in Texas just drastically lowered their margin for error. Winning the NFC East is extremely important, as it's the difference between being the 1 or 2 seed in the NFC playoff bracket and the No. 5 seed. Which brings with it homefield advantage.

Having now split two games, the Eagles will still hold the necessary tiebreakers (NFC East and NFC conference records, as well as common opponents) if they are able to win their final four games. Any Dallas loss would make it even easier than that.

Playoff graphics may have Philadelphia in the 5-seed for the time being, but they will get back into the 1 or 2 spot if they handle things



With the struggling Seahawks (who may be without Geno Smith next week), the lowly Giants twice and the unintimidating Cardinals left on the regular season slate, the Eagles will be back in the favorite position to finish the season.

The No. 1 seed is less clear now, however, after the Eagles dropped back-to-back games to San Francisco and Dallas.

A look at the best records in the NFC:

Team Record GB Eagles 10-3 — Cowboys

10-3 — 49ers

10-3 — Lions

9-4 1

There really aren't any other relevant teams in the race for the 1-seed — the Vikings have seven wins and and three games back. By virtue of the first tiebreaker — head to head — the Eagles would be the No. 2 seed if the Eagles and 49ers finish the season tied for the best record in the conference. Which means they need to win out, and see the Niners suffer a loss in order to get a week off in January before starting the playoffs. The Niners have a slightly harder schedule than the Eagles, but it's not that hard. The remaining slate: Team Opponents Win % Eagles SEA NYG,

ARI, NYG .340 Cowboys BUF, MIA,

DET, WAS .587 49ers ARI, BAL,

WAS, LAR .422 Lions DEN, MIN,

DAL, MIN .588

The Eagles are clearly in a slump. The defense can barely get off the field and the offense cannot consistently move the ball. But there are some valid excuses fans can lean on — like the brutal schedule, the quality of their recent competition and the fact that both the Cowboys and 49ers have had extra rest prior to their convincing wins against Philly. Things will get easier, and a 14-3 season with a 1 or 2 seed seems more likely than not. Most people would probably have signed up for that in a heartbeat. A lot of work remains, and there is an embarrassment of riches of things to clean up. The 2023 Eagles are, through it all, still in the driver's seat — and that's got to make things a little easier after a brutal failure of a Dallas week.

