Reviewing the Eagles' notable in-season acquisitions so far in 2023

On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they agreed to terms with former Colts LB Shaq Leonard. He's just the latest notable player to be added to the Birds' roster in-season, and he may not be the last. Let's take a look back at the other guys they have signed so far in-season, and how each of them have played.

September 18: The Eagles signed P Braden Mann

For the first time in a long time, the Eagles had a punter competition in training camp in 2023, which was between Arryn Siposs and undrafted rookie Ty Zentner. They both stunk, but Siposs stunk a little less so he won the job. After continuing to stink into the regular season, Siposs was cut, and Mann was signed.



Since joining the team, Mann hasn't really been discussed much, because, well, he's been good. I'm actually surprised he's not a little higher on this punter EPA list:

After a few down years, the Eagles once again have a professional punter.

👍, 👎, or 🫤: 👍

October 4: The Eagles signed CB Bradley Roby

The Eagles signed Roby to help solidify their slot corner needs after losing Avonte Maddox. He played in two games initially before missing the next three with a shoulder injury. He has since played the last three games against the Chiefs, Bills, and 49ers.

Roby has been more down than up, as he has missed tackles in each of the last two games, most notably when he got trucked by 125-pound Brock Purdy on Sunday.

Dude.

The only thing saving Roby from a thumbs down is his crucial forced fumble on Travis Kelce against the Chiefs, which helped the Eagles win that game.

👍, 👎, or 🫤: 🫤



October 17: The Eagles signed WR Julio Jones

With Quez Watkins out, the Eagles felt they need more depth at wide receiver, and Jones was available so they brought him aboard. He made a nice TD catch Week 8 against the Commanders.

That TD aside, Jones has 4 catches on 7 targets for 8 yards, and his snap counts dipped significantly with Watkins' return to the lineup this past Sunday.

When A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert are all healthy, the No. 3 receiver (whoever that may be) doesn't see many targets in the first place, and Jones now finds himself getting fewer snaps than Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus. He could be a cut candidate if the Eagles need a roster spot at some point.

👍, 👎, or 🫤: 👎



October 23: The Eagles traded for S Kevin Byard

The Eagles dealt for Byard at the trade deadline after suffering a bunch of injuries at safety. Byard has been good in run support and just generally as a tackler. He has also mostly been solid in coverage. In trying to think of obviously bad examples of his coverage this season, I got nothing, whereas I can easily rattle off at least a couple for all the other players in the secondary. He was a rare defensive back who did not get cooked against the 49ers.

Byard also had a huge interception of Patrick Mahomes in the Eagles' win over the Chiefs.

Byard should only continue to get better as he gets more and more comfortable in a new scheme.

👍, 👎, or 🫤: 👍



