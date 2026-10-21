Eagles-Cowboys Week 7 odds preview: Birds will be underdogs in miserable MNF matchup

Go back to when the NFL schedule first released months ago, and Eagles-Cowboys in Philly for Monday Night Football looked like an immediate juggernaut of a Week 7 matchup – one that likely would've carried major weight within the NFC East race.

Week 7 is here now, and yeah, this Monday night is set to have significant impact on the division standings, but only because the division is terrible this year.

The Eagles are 2-4, and only continue to fall apart. They've lost four straight in increasingly listless fashion, had an injury report last week that was just shy of half the roster, and in the biggest gut punch (along with scare well outside of football), they lost Jalen Hurts for the season after blood clots were discovered in his lungs. It's a season from hell.

The Cowboys are also 2-4, and coming off back-to-back beatings from the Bucs and Packers, not really because of their own unique cyclone of disaster, but just because they're the annually underachieving Dallas Cowboys.

Nevertheless, Dallas is heading toward Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field as a 4.5-point betting favorite.

Here's a look at the Week 7 odds, money lines, and points over/unders from several sportsbooks...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings DAL -4.5 DAL -225

PHI +185 44.5 FanDuel DAL -4.5 DAL -215

PHI +180 44.5 BetRivers DAL -4.5 DAL -225

PHI +180 44.5 BetMGM DAL -4.5 DAL -220

PHI +180 44.5 Caesars DAL -4.5 DAL -218

PHI +182 44

*Lines as of Wednesday, Oct. 21

Neither team is exactly an imposing force right now.

The Eagles haven't scored more than 20 points in weeks, and all injuries aside, they've been rife with long and frustrating offensive stall-outs that are more of a symptom of woefully ineffective playcalling, which compounds into an otherwise solid Philadelphia defense getting constantly left out on the field to run out of gas.

Dallas has been getting crushed in average points (26.5) and yards (382.5) allowed, which a Dak Prescott-led offense has been struggling to compensate for.

But even so, Prescott will be throwing into what has shown to be an exploitable, and what likely will be tired Eagles secondary with a baseline of established competence.

The Eagles have to send Tanner McKee out now at quarterback for the rest of the way, behind a heavily inexperienced and makeshift offensive line, and with a Sean Mannion-coordinated offense that still carries all the worst and most notorious traits of Nick Sirianni's scheming whenever there isn't a more established playcaller next to him.

It's just a better matchup for Dallas right now, and probably more aggravating football to watch.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports