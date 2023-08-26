Eagles 'cut down to 53' tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles (and the rest of the NFL's teams, for that matter) have to cut down to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. As reports of cuts trickle in, we'll update them here.

• TE Tyree Jackson, per Tom Pelissero. The Eagles tried to convert Jackson from a quarterback into a tight end early in 2021. He had his moments in training camp over the years and he is a height/weight/speed freak, but he did not become a refined player over time.



• TE Dan Arnold, per Pelissero. Arnold had something of a breakout season in his fourth year in the NFL in 2020 with the Cardinals, catching 31 passes for 438 yards and 4 TDs. He caught 68.9 percent of the passes that came his way that season, and had an impressive 9.7 yards per target. But it's been downhill since for Arnold, who did not stand out in Eagles camp.



• QB Ian Book, per Jeff McLane. Book never had a chance once sixth-round rookie Tanner McKee looked like a legitimate player to be excited about during the preseason games.



• WR Johnny King, per Andrew DiCecco. King was a late edition to Eagles camp, and he actually made a decent number of plays in his short time with the team. He has a chance to be back on the practice squad for a longer look.



• OG Tyrese Robinson, per McLane. Robinson was buried on the depth chart, and was just sort of a camp body.



• OT Dennis Kelly, per McLane. Kelly is a swing tackle (more experience on the right side than the left) who can fill in at guard in a pinch. He was an Eagles draft pick way back in 2012, before playing in Tennessee, Green Bay, and Indianapolis. Kelly seemed like a logical veteran addition, but he struggled in camp and was beaten out by Fred Johnson.

• OL Brett Toth, per McLane. The Eagles gave Toth a chance to widen his versatility by playing him at center, but he simply couldn't snap in shotgun and was demoted to third team LG.



• OL Josh Andrews, per McLane. Like Kelly above, Andrews is another experienced offensive lineman who just didn't play well enough in camp to make the team. There's probably more opportunity for Andrews to be back on the practice squad, however, because the Eagles don't have a bench center otherwise.



• WR Deon Cain, per McLane. Cain became a fan favorite a year ago with some strong performances in the preseason games, but injuries compromised his chances of making an impression this summer.



