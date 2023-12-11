More Sports:

December 11, 2023

Eagles' defense is quantifiably one of NFL's worst

The Eagles' defense is one of the worst in all of football. The numbers confirm it.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Darius-Slay-Cowboys_121123_USAT Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports

The Eagles have been racking up the penalties.

There is a lot of blame to go around. There are a lot of reasons why the Eagles faltered when it mattered the most these last two weeks.

After starting the season 10-1, and boasting award favorites while showing success in clutch moments that made many believe they could win any football game, the defending NFC champions fell back to earth at terminal velocity.

They lost to the two best teams in the conference by a combined score of 75-32. The offense hasn't been reliable. Penalties have been killers. The stars have flickered out. It's not difficult to see why Philly has looked awful against the Niners and Cowboys. But the defense has been the worst violator — and it's been hidden in plain view all season long.

“Usually the Eagles are known for defense,” cornerback Darius Slay said (via The Athletic). “So, we’ve got to be known for it. We’ve got to get back out there and really impose our will.”

Over the last two games, the Eagles have surrendered the following:

• 75 points allowed
• -2 turnover margin
• 850 yards allowed
• 32:29 opponent time of possession
• 17 accepted penalties for 142 yards

You get the idea. We could go on and on. Things have been bad. Very bad.

If the Eagles hope to win this season, they'll need to get the offense in gear — because it doesn't look like the defense, even when you look at its full body of work, is going to be able to stop the top teams in the NFL.

CategoryStatNFL Rank
Points allowed per gm24.728th
Yards allowed4,60123rd
Defensive snaps84927th
Yards per play5.422nd
Takeaways1523rd
Turnover margin-425th
First downs allowed28028th
Passing TD allowed2931st
Sacks3721st
Third down defense48.1%32nd
Red zone defense70.%29th


Are they good at anything? Well, they have a decent run defense — but that's only because teams don't really bother trying. No team has faced more pass attempts and just one has faced fewer running plays than the Eagles. Also, interestingly, the pass rush has 91 QB hits, which is the 5th most in the NFL, but has resulted in just 37 sacks, just the 21st most.

The good news is the gauntlet is over. A stretch that saw the Eagles play the Dolphins (9-3), the Cowboys twice (10-3), the Bills (7-6), the Chiefs (9-4) and the 49ers (10-3) is behind them. Games against four losing teams are ahead. 

Will they get their act together and get some stops on defense?

"I think the biggest thing for this team now is really find out who the dudes are," Fletcher Cox told media members (via ESPN). "I've been a part of teams where the dudes in the locker room do something about it, and I've been part of teams where it kind of crumbles. And now it's time to see the real leadership, the real players, the guys that's elite on this team, myself included, step up and do something about it."

There is no team in the NFL with an easier remaining slate than Philly — their opponents have a .340 winning percentage. If they win out, they will finish 14-3 and have at least the No. 2 seed in the postseason. No more excuses.

"It's still great," Slay said. "We've got great leaders in here that's going to lead the guys in the right direction. It's only the third loss. We've got four left. We've got to go out and capitalize on these four and get a push going, because everybody always says we've got time; but four games left, that time's shrinking."

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Fletcher Cox Darius Slay NFC East Cowboys 49ers

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman making heart with hands smiling

How to maximize your year-end charitable giving
Purchased - Small Business Owner Managing

Owners Bank promises to make small businesses a priority by offering high-tech, high-touch services

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

2 police officers wounded in Holmesburg shootout, expected to recover
Holmesburg Shootout Police

Sponsored

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Adult Health

Married couples tend to share high blood pressure, study finds
Blood pressure married couples

Streaming

Two-hour clip of a barrel burning in the Italian Market is Philly’s new holiday ‘Yule Log’
italian-market-barrel-fire-video.jpg

Eagles

Eagles' defense is quantifiably one of NFL's worst
Eagles-Darius-Slay-Cowboys_121123_USAT

Holiday

Bike South Philly's festive streets at the annual Holiday Lights Ride
South Philly Holiday Lights Bike Ride

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved