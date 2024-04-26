Eagles first-round draft grade roundup: CB Quinyon Mitchell

Earlier this afternoon, we graded the Philadelphia Eagles' first round selection of Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell. Here's how some other folks around the country graded the Mitchell pick.

We'll submit these without commentary of our own, since they're all basically like, "OMG Howie and the Eagles are amazing."

For once, GM Howie Roseman did not need to make a move upwards to find a great value at a position of need. Mitchell's ability to run a 4.33 40 at the combine at 6-foot and 195 pounds locked his spot in the first round. His six interceptions and 46 pass break-ups during his time at Toledo showed his closing speed and ability to play the ball, as did his work against top receivers at the Senior Bowl. Mitchell often played off in college, but he has the strength and quickness to play man and showed the acumen to come off the edge as a blitzer. What a find for the Eagles, who bring more talent to the cornerback position.

Many wondered if Philadelphia might move up to address its obvious need at corner. Instead, with six quarterbacks going in the top 12, the corners fell to the Eagles.

One of the humblest players in the draft, Mitchell turned down big NIL money offered by SEC schools to stay at Toledo and finish his degree. As a player, he’s big, long and extremely fast — Mitchell burned a 4.33 at the combine, posted a 38-inch vertical and a broad jump of 10 feet, 2 inches, and was downright dominant at the Senior Bowl. He improved every day at Toledo and wound up with a whopping 52 passes defended over three years. For Philadelphia, this couldn’t have gone better.

This pick might be the steal of the draft when we look back. The Eagles got a cornerback prospect who checks all the boxes that a team could want, from production to athleticism. Mitchell is the exact type of prospect the Eagles needed to add and has real shutdown potential in the NFL.

This is a home run for the Birds, who land my 12th-ranked player (and second-ranked corner) at no. 22. Mitchell brings some questions coming from the MAC, where he faced inferior competition. But he has all the tools to develop into a lockdown corner: He’s big, he’s extremely fast, and he brings ball-hawking instincts to Philly’s secondary. This selection fills a massive need for the Eagles.

Never say an NFL decision-maker can't change his ways. First, Howie Roseman finally made a splashy running back signing this offseason by securing Saquon Barkley. Now, he broke the Eagles' first-round cornerback drought that dated back to 2002, when the team picked Lito Sheppard. Mitchell is a legitimate top-10 talent in this draft, with elite ball skills and the size, speed and composure to thrive in man coverage with more experience. The marriage of need and value is outstanding, and the Eagles didn't have to part with other picks to get here.

The Philadelphia Eagles are old and unathletic at cornerback. Darius Slay and James Bradberry are still quality players, but they'll be 33 and 31, respectively, at the start of the 2024 regular season. General manager Howie Roseman must be a wizard with how the draft always falls in the Eagles' favor. Rather than trade up, he stood pat and still landed the No. 1 prospect at a premium position with the 22nd overall pick.

The Eagles wait and get the best corner in this draft. That's smart. There was talk of them trading up, but now they land a player who fills a need with age creeping into their defense. Nice pick.

While Power 5 corners Terrion Arnold and Nate Wiggins generated most of the buzz in the pre-draft process, Mitchell was undeniably the best, most complete cornerback in the country over the past two seasons, during which he recorded an eye-popping 44 pass breakups. Any doubts about his level of competition were erased with stellar performances at the Senior Bowl and combine. He is the first Toledo Rocket to earn a first-round pick since 1993. Kudos to Eagles GM Howie Roseman, among the most aggressive draft-day traders - for holding out and not giving up picks needlessly, while still adding the year's top corner.

A product of the Mid-American Conference, Mitchell has an argument as the best corner in this draft. After starring for the Rockets, he dominated Senior Bowl week before going to the scouting combine and running a 4.33 40-time. A two-time All-American, Mitchell started 40 games over three seasons, racking up 46 pass breakups. At 195 pounds, Mitchell is the ideal combination of size, speed and athleticism to go with ball skills.

Unbelievable value for the Philadelphia Eagles. Quinyon Mitchell has prototypical CB1 athleticism and play style. He'll provide playmaking and much-needed speed.

The Eagles made it no secret they coveted Mitchell as the top pick for Howie Roseman as the near future needed to be addressed at corner behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Mitchell separated from other corners because of his pure speed to stay with faster receivers downfield along with using all of his frame to win in coverage. They’re hoping he can be their version of Sauce Gardner.

