Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 3, Eagles at Saints

In their Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagles played 72 snaps on offense and 56 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 72 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Notes: Hurts was 29 of 38 for 311 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT. The INT was an ill-advised throw to DeVonta Smith, who ran an uncharacteristically bad route. Still, even with a good route, it was a bad decision nevertheless, as Tyrann Mathieu read that play the whole way, and was clearly in good position to make a play on the football. Hurts also had a careless fumble when he held the ball away from his body in traffic.

Otherwise, Hurts commanded the offense well, made some very good throws, and had a clutch fourth quarter drive to take the lead.