The pivotal plays from the Eagles' late rally over the Saints

The Eagles survived.

They were down, lost out on some baffling gambles, then had a massive Saquon Barkley touchdown run flip everything on its head for the lead, only to lose the lead again late, then just take it right back from the Saints on the backs of Barkley and Dallas Goedert to get by 15-12.

It was a rollercoaster. Not exactly a fun one to endure, but one that has the Eagles leaving New Orleans at 2-1.

Here were the pivotal plays that defined Sunday against the Saints...

Bailouts

The Eagles' defense, as flawed as they've been through the first two weeks, did their part to keep the game as close as it was, with multiple points where Sunday could've gotten completely away from Philadelphia, but just didn't.

And sometimes, in a game like that, as frustrating as it is to endure, one or two plays can flip everything on its head.

That's when having a star like Saquon Barkley can make all the difference:

The Saints took a 12-7 lead with just over two minutes left after a missed Jake Elliott field goal attempt and a drive that ended on a loft from Derek Carr to an uncovered Chris Olave coasting toward the left side of the end zone. 

That could've been it for the Eagles. No one would've batted an eye, but would've been furious going into the next day across the Delaware Valley.

But then Goedert took off across the middle of the field on a New Orleans miscommunication for 61 yards, and the Eagles put the ball in Barkley's hand for the score and the two-point conversion for the sudden lead change, 15-12.

It was enough after a Reed Blankenship interception iced it. Not to leave anyone breathing easy turning the page to Tampa Bay next week, but enough to get by for now and get out of New Orleans 2-2.

Reckless turnovers

The concerns are still very much there though.

The Eagles were finally in business Jalen Hurts, with a clean pocket, hit Goedert for a big 43-yard pass over top to bring the offense down into the red zone while trailing, 3-0. This was their chance.

Then, after a Hurts keep that went nowhere and a Barkley check for a couple of yards to make it third and long from the Saints' 11, the Eagles lined up and Hurts committed on a shot at the end zone where DeVonta Smith tried to cut and power his way across the middle.

Tyran Mathieu saw it the entire way. The veteran safety bumped in front of Smith on the route and made the pick, and the Eagles' momentum was halted right there, and Hurts was up to his fourth interception on a still very young season.

The Eagles' defense, which made an impressive turnaround on Sunday, bailed that early mistake out with a 3 and out, and the offense started marching down toward New Orleans territory again.

But then on a 2nd and 10, Hurts dropped back and waited too long for something downfield. Lane Johnson blocked his assignment toward the outside, but couldn't push defensive end Carl Granderson coming back around and Hurts couldn't sense it in time with pressure also cracking down in front of him.

He took off scrambling to his left, but Granderson tripped him up and the ball slipped right out of his hand. Fumble, Saints recover, and another offensive series brought to a screeching halt.

A lot was made about how improved Hurts' decision-making and ball security looked in training camp, how he hadn't thrown an interception until the very last day.

But since the season started, that hasn't translated. It's three weeks in, Hurts is already up to six turnovers, and with a few of them very much preventable. The Eagles can't survive like that.

Needless gambles

But just as much as Hurts' decision-making has been hurting, some of the calls coming in from the sideline have been bafflingly costly, too.

It's late in the first half with only seconds left, and the Eagles are still trailing, 3-0. They worked their way down to the New Orleans 15 and were faced with a 4th and 1.

The offense stayed out. The "Tush Push" was what everyone was lining up for, but looking to try and catch the Saints off guard, the Eagles ran a fake and a run for Barkley to the outside.

The Saints were not caught off guard. Turnover on downs, and they kneeled out the clock to take a 3-0 lead into the half.

The Eagles got the ball coming back, worked their way down again, but then faced another 4th and short situation at the New Orleans 34 – this time from three yards away for the first.

Again, they went for it. The call was for a pass. Hurts dropped back and got swallowed up in the pocket. The ball went right back to the Saints with the Eagles still trailing, 3-0.

After going for it on fourth down early in last week's defeat to the Falcons, that's two weeks and three scenarios in a row now where an easy field goal was on the table to get the Eagles on the board. Instead, Nick Sirianni and Kellen Moore opted for unnecessary gambles that left them with nothing.

The first one on Sunday on the 4th and 1 fake to Barkley made little sense since there was next to no time left in the half. All the Eagles would have had to work with after that is one timeout to maybe take a shot at the end zone. Otherwise, they're kicking on the difference of a few extra yards.

The second go? That just felt like unwarranted arrogance on Sirianni's part. He did his team no favors in that situation.

They ultimately overcame it, but the playcalling has to be smarter.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Along with Dallas Goedert having a massive game when the Eagles needed it most: