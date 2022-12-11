Eagles-Giants Week 14 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have recently gotten two important players back in CB Avonte Maddox and DT Jordan Davis. TE Dallas Goedert is on deck. Relative to other teams around the league at this point in the season, the Birds are a healthy team. The Giants... not so much. They have major injury concerns at wide receiver, in their secondary, and along their defensive line.

Here are the Eagles' and Giants' inactives, with analysis.

• LB Shaun Bradley: Bradley is a core special teamer. He is out with a hamstring injury.

• QB Ian Book: No. 3 quarterback.

• RB Trey Sermon: No. 4 running back. • OG Sua Opeta: Andre Dillard will likely by the backup at LT and LG, while Jack Driscoll will likely be the backup at RG and RT. • OL Josh Sills: No. 10 offensive lineman. • DE Janarius Robinson: Robinson was activated from IR this week, but he's still inactive.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• TE Dallas Goedert (IR - Week 11): Goedert has 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs, and has been one of the most efficient pass catchers in the NFL the last two seasons, in addition to his above-average blocking skills. He is a top-five type of tight end with no obvious flaws in his game who rarely comes off the field. The Eagles have missed Goedert in their three games without him, as there has been a pretty obvious dropoff from him to the trio of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson, as expected, though Stoll and Calcaterra contributed to the win over the Titans on Sunday. Goedert is eligible to return next week.

• S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Week 13): Gardner-Johnson lacerated a kidney in the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers. He will miss a minimum of three more games (at Giants, at Bears, at Cowboys), after missing the Eagles' win over the Titans last Sunday. Last week we spoke with a urologist, who explained the unpredictability of pinning down precise timelines for recovery from kidney injuries. The Eagles evidently felt that Gardner-Johnson would not be healed in time for the team's trip to Dallas on Christmas Eve.

Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship filled in for Gardner-Johnson against the Packers. He showed some good, and some bad (more good than bad) in that game, in case you missed our breakdown of him last week. He also had a solid game against the Titans.

• DE Robert Quinn (IR - Week 14): The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick for Quinn at the trade deadline, hoping that he could add some juice to their pass rush in a role reminiscent of Chris Long's in 2017, or Ryan Kerrigan's in 2021. So far he's been more like Kerrigan than Long, as he has just 2 tackles and 2 QB hits with no sacks in five games.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. • DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.



• CB Adoree Jackson: Jackson is the Giants' best cornerback. It's also worth noting that Week 1 starter Aaron Robinson is on IR, and backup CBs Darnay Holmes and Nick McCloud were limited participants in the Giants' Wednesday and Thursday practices this week with injuries. The Giants' starting corners will likely be Fabian Moreau and McCloud. That's not ideal against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

• OL Josh Ezeudu: Ezeudu is a third-round rookie who has played in 10 games, starting two at LG.

• OL Shane Lemieux: Lemieux has only played in one game, a Week 11 start at LG. With Ben Bredeson on IR, the Giants' offensive line will likely look like this: LT LG C RG RT Andrew Thomas Nick Gates Jon Feliciano Mark Glowinski Evan Neal

While that is not a very good line, it isn't far off from what they would field if all their lineup were 100 percent healthy. However, with three linemen out, they are paper thin, and would have trouble surviving more injuries. • DL Leonard Williams: Williams is one of the Giants' best players. he is a very good run defender, and while he hasn't lit up the stat sheet with sacks this season, he did have 19 sacks from 2020 to 2021. Huge loss to an already super thin defensive line with Nick Williams and D.J. Davidson on IR. We'll have the rest of the Giants' inactives when they are made available. The rest of the Giants' inactives: Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc. • WR Sterling Shepard (IR): Shepard was Daniel Jones' top target over the first four games of the season, but he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

• WR Wan'Dale Robinson (IR): Robinson is a rookie who was starting to come alive for the Giants when he suffered a season-ending torn ACL during a game against the Lions in which he had 9 catches for 100 yards. • WR Collin Johnson (IR): Johnson was getting first-team reps with the Giants during training camp and some were projecting a breakout season for him, but he was lost for the season with a torn Achilles.

• OG Ben Bredeson (IR - DFR): Bredeson started the first seven games for the Giants at LG. The Giants activated his 21-day window for return last week, but he has not yet been elevated from IR.

• DT Nick Williams (IR): Williams started the first seven games for the Giants at DT, but had meager stats (15 tackles, 0 sacks). He landed on IR with a biceps injury.

• DT D.J. Davidson (IR): Rotational DT. Only noteworthy because of the other Giants' defensive line injuries.

• CB Aaron Robinson (IR): Robinson was a Week 1 starter, but an appendectomy caused him to miss Weeks 2 and 3. In Week 4, he injured his knee, and is likely done for the season.

• S Xavier McKinney (NFI): McKinney is one of the Giants' starting safeties. He injured his hand in Cabo during the Giants' bye week, and has missed the last four games. He is currently on the non-football injury list.

