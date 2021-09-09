Eagles release 'Go Birds' hype video for an intriguing 2021 season

The Philadelphia Eagles can only go up in 2021, right?

Last season's 4-11-1 meltdown is in the rearview mirror as the Eagles prepare to kick off the 2021 season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. And as in years past, the Eagles are getting fans riled up with another hype video to unite the region around its most universal slogan: "Go Birds."

Generally speaking, Eagles hype videos have a dramatic vibe that goes for emotional connection and intensity. This year? They took a humorous approach — and it's a good look for this Eagles squad.

There are a handful of moments worthy of a good laugh in this video. Footage of Brandon Graham being Brandon Graham will always be a treat, but seeing him yap at a tackling dummy is on another level. Jalen Hurts and Zach Ertz addressing the veteran tight end's bleached Mark McGrath hair is another solid highlight. Every time Ertz scores a TD, Sugar Ray's "Fly" should blare at the Linc.

For password security and a punchier reference to the Cowboys, our Jimmy Kempski offered a minor critique: "beatdallas" would work better as "@%&*dallas" or something to that effect. This is the proper way to teach your children.

But overall, this hype video sets a good tone for what figures to be an enjoyable season of evaluation for the Eagles. Would it be nice if the team steps up and makes a playoff push? Absolutely. But with so many new faces and a new era getting underway, there's enough going for this Eagles team to make them interesting purely from the standpoint of watching them play without the weight of lofty expectations.

Go Birds.