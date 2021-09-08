More Sports:

September 08, 2021

Introducing Post Flight, PhillyVoice's new Eagles reaction show

By PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
PostFlight700x500main_090721 PhillyVoice/for PhillyVoice

Welcome to Post Flight.

There’s a lot that’s new when it comes to the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles. A new coach. A new starting quarterback. A new defensive scheme. And even a new way to get the best reaction following each and every game — win, lose, or (god forbid) draw.

That’s right, we’ve got a new Eagles postgame show for you, Post Flight, which will drop the morning after every Birds game right here on PhillyVoice and will feature reaction to the game from our writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other PhillyVoice contributors like John McMullen and various guests from across the local and national landscape.

Did Nick Sirianni make the right call on that fourth down play? Should the defense have blitzed instead of dropping back? Why did they do this? Or whose idea was it to do that? Football is a game of second-guessing, and we’ll have plenty of that as we react to everything that happened out on the field every day after the Eagles play, right here on Post Flight.


We’ll see you on Monday for the first full episode.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Post Flight

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles at Falcons: Five matchups to watch
082921KylePitts

Sponsored

Sports Betting: How I made over $400,000 living on the PA/NJ border
Limited - OddsJam Main2

Movies

David Chase sheds light on Leslie Odom Jr.'s role in 'The Many Saints of Newark'
Many Saints Leslie Odom Jr.

Opioids

Can a vaccine help fight the opioid epidemic? A clinical trial aims to find out
Opioid Addiction vaccine

Education

COVID-19 outbreak at La Salle's campus forces all classes online
La Salle University COVID-19

Festivals

B. PHL Innovation Fest returns with virtual and in-person tickets
Don Lemon

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved