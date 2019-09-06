Eagles 'Let's Fly' hype video has us ready for Sunday's season opener against Washington

The Eagles' first hype video for the 2019 season was released on Friday — just in time for the home opener against the Washington Redskins.

The video definitely makes you feel like the Birds are as anxious to start the season as fans are.

Obviously, the video features many of the Eagles stars — Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson, Jason Peters — but it also has some local faces that we noticed, too.

It is titled "Let's Fly."

In the opening, a woman with a Kelly green dye job sings "Feeling Good," by Nina Simone. The woman, Brittany Luna, a local singer and performer, is actually at Barnet Fair in Old City in the clip. Philly hairstyle and colorist Gina Guerin — who also happens to be this writer's hairstylist (hey, Gina!) — makes a cameo, too.



Later, Philly screenprinter Eric Kenney with Awesome Dudes Printing prints a T-shirt that says "FLY." Understandably, it already blew up on Twitter after the video premiered, so now it's going to be sold via the Eagles Pro Shop.

On Twitter, the Eagles said it'll be for sale "soon," but there's no official word on when that'll be available for purchase.