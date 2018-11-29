More Sports:

November 29, 2018

Eagles injury update: Week 13 vs. Redskins

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen Mills probably won't be ready to go Monday night against the Redskins.

We normally don't post the Philadelphia Eagles' full injury report until two days before the Birds' upcoming game, but because the status of injured players was such an overwhelmingly repeated question in our Eagles chat on Wednesday, we'll give a quick mid-week update.

LB Jordan Hicks (calf) is the furthest away from returning, per Doug Pederson.

CBs Jalen Mills (foot) and Avonte Maddox (knee, ankle) are next, in terms of being the furthest away. It doesn't seem as though they'll practice today, but we'll confirm later this afternoon.

RB Darren Sproles (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), and CB Rasul Douglas (knee, ankle) will do some things in practice today, but are all still considered day-to-day. "Sproles wants to be on the field so bad," Pederson added.

• As noted yesterday, LB Nigel Bradham (thumb) broke his right thumb in three places against the Giants on Sunday, but he is expected to play on Monday night.

WRs Mack Hollins and Mike Wallace are doing well, per Doug, but neither player is ready to return from IR yet.

So there's your semi-vague, mid-week update. We'll update with who practices and who doesn't this afternoon.

