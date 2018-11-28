More Sports:

November 28, 2018

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
Doug Pederson reminds Jay Gruden that another Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski is about to begin.

The Philadelphia Eagles won a game! And not only that, they're only one game back of the Washington Redskins, who they play this weekend, and the Dallas Cowboys, who have to face the juggernaut New Orleans Saints.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Could the Eagles actually be back in a tie for first place in the division after the terrible season they've had so far? What are the matchups to watch against this beat-up Redskins team? What is the Eagles' most likely path to the playoffs, should they get there? What are the Eagles' biggest offseason needs, and who are some players who make sense for them in the 2019 NFL Draft?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
