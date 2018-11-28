More Sports:

November 28, 2018

Report: Eagles contacted police for details on Reuben Foster's latest arrest

By Jimmy Kempski
Linebacker Reuben Foster was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after being arrested on charges of domestic violence late Saturday night at the Niners' team hotel in Tampa. It was his third arrest in 2018, and second accusation of domestic violence in the last year.

On Tuesday, the Washington Redskins claimed Foster on waivers, a decision that was roundly criticized. For example:

According to a report from A.J. Perez of USA Today, the Philadelphia Eagles contacted Tampa police to learn more details about Foster's arrest. According to the report, they were the only team to do so, meaning that the Redskins somehow didn't even bother taking that step in their decision-making process. Ultimately, the Eagles did not put in a waiver claim on Foster.

The Eagles had interest in Foster's talents prior to the 2017 NFL Draft, but they had serious concerns about his character. They opted to select DE Derek Barnett 14th overall rather than take a shot on Foster, who traveled to Philly for one of the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft visits. 

Also in the 2017 draft, the Eagles passed on talented running back Joe Mixon in the second round, opting instead to select cornerback Sidney Jones. The Eagles did extensive research on Mixon, who appeared in a disturbing viral video in which he had punched a woman in the face.

The Eagles' investigation doesn't necessarily mean they ever seriously considered claiming Foster, as it is not uncommon for the team to conduct due diligence regardless of interest.

