A bunch of former Eagles (and coaches) are participating in new Alliance of American Football league

November 29, 2018
There's a new football league that is going to start playing games after the NFL playoffs wrap up in February, called the Alliance of American Football. The AAF held a weird quarterback-only draft, followed by an allocation of players to each of the eight teams in the league.
I'm sure NFL scouts will be watching, as Hall of Famers (present and future) like Kurt Warner and Adam Vinatieri were formerly plucked from NFL Europe back in the day. I'll watch, too. Maybe. And if I do, I'll probably adopt a team based on preference of uniforms.
Notably, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick will be the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Legends, with former Eagles offensive coordinator Brad Childress serving as the head coach.
I went through all eight rosters, and here are the players I recognized as having been with the Eagles at one point in time or another, almost all of whom were either camp bodies or practice squad players with the Birds.
Arizona Hotshots
Atlanta Legends
Birmingham Iron
Memphis Express
Orlando Apollos
Salt Lake Stallions
San Antonio Commanders
San Diego Fleet
As a disclaimer, yesterday, I walked by the locker of a practice squad guy whose name I didn't recognize, so I'm sure I missed some.
