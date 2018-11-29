A bunch of former Eagles (and coaches) are participating in new Alliance of American Football league

There's a new football league that is going to start playing games after the NFL playoffs wrap up in February, called the Alliance of American Football. The AAF held a weird quarterback-only draft, followed by an allocation of players to each of the eight teams in the league.

I'm sure NFL scouts will be watching, as Hall of Famers (present and future) like Kurt Warner and Adam Vinatieri were formerly plucked from NFL Europe back in the day. I'll watch, too. Maybe. And if I do, I'll probably adopt a team based on preference of uniforms.

Notably, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick will be the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Legends, with former Eagles offensive coordinator Brad Childress serving as the head coach.

I went through all eight rosters, and here are the players I recognized as having been with the Eagles at one point in time or another, almost all of whom were either camp bodies or practice squad players with the Birds.

Arizona Hotshots

CB Randall Goforth



Atlanta Legends HC Brad Childress

OC Michael Vick

QB Aaron Murray



Birmingham Iron CB JaCorey Shepherd

LB Deontae Skinner

Memphis Express WR Chris Givens

QB Christian Hackenberg

WR Xavier Rush

G Dallas Thomas



Orlando Apollos S Jerome Couplin

T Aaron Evans

QB Stephen Morris



Salt Lake Stallions TE Anthony Denham



San Antonio Commanders LB Danny Ezechukwu

