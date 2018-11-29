More Sports:

November 29, 2018

A bunch of former Eagles (and coaches) are participating in new Alliance of American Football league

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112918MichaelVick Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Michael Vick will be the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Legends.

There's a new football league that is going to start playing games after the NFL playoffs wrap up in February, called the Alliance of American Football. The AAF held a weird quarterback-only draft, followed by an allocation of players to each of the eight teams in the league.

I'm sure NFL scouts will be watching, as Hall of Famers (present and future) like Kurt Warner and Adam Vinatieri were formerly plucked from NFL Europe back in the day. I'll watch, too. Maybe. And if I do, I'll probably adopt a team based on preference of uniforms.

Notably, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick will be the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Legends, with former Eagles offensive coordinator Brad Childress serving as the head coach.

I went through all eight rosters, and here are the players I recognized as having been with the Eagles at one point in time or another, almost all of whom were either camp bodies or practice squad players with the Birds.

Arizona Hotshots

  1. CB Randall Goforth

Atlanta Legends

  1. HC Brad Childress
  2. OC Michael Vick
  3. QB Aaron Murray

Birmingham Iron

  1. CB JaCorey Shepherd
  2. LB Deontae Skinner

Memphis Express

  1. WR Chris Givens
  2. QB Christian Hackenberg
  3. WR Xavier Rush
  4. G Dallas Thomas

Orlando Apollos

  1. S Jerome Couplin
  2. T Aaron Evans
  3. QB Stephen Morris

Salt Lake Stallions

  1. TE Anthony Denham

San Antonio Commanders

  1. LB Danny Ezechukwu

San Diego Fleet

  1. RB Terrell Watson

As a disclaimer, yesterday, I walked by the locker of a practice squad guy whose name I didn't recognize, so I'm sure I missed some.

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Michael Vick

