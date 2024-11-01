Eagles-Jaguars: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Kelly Green week

November 01, 2024
The Eagles are flying high approaching Week 9, looking to make it four straight wins as they get set to face off against old coach Doug Pederson and the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars.
Will Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the Birds keep the momentum going in front of the home crowd at the Linc (on Kelly Green week)?
Here's how we're feeling about it...
TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross)
RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)
|Sportsbook
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total O/U
|DraftKings
|PHI -7.5
|PHI -340
JAX +270
|45.5
|FanDuel
|PHI -7
|PHI -360
JAX +290
|45.5
|BetRivers
|PHI -7.5
|PHI -340
JAX +275
|45.5
|BetMGM
|PHI -7.5
|PHI -350
JAX +280
|45.5
|Bally's
|PHI -7.5
| PHI -340
JAX +275
|45.5
The Jaguars are the Eagles' fourth opponent during their four-game anti-gauntlet.
• Browns (2-6): W
• At Giants (2-6): W
• At Bengals (3-5): W
• Jaguars (2-6): TBD
The Jags have the 32nd-ranked defense in DVOA, their two best receivers are hurt, and they have already signaled they are waiving the white flag on their season after trading their starting LT to the Vikings.
We probably don't have to go too deep here. The Eagles are playing better and should handle the Jags.
MORE: Jimmy's Week 9 picks
This might be the last easy week to pick, with the lowly and beat-up Jags looking like a sure win right now. The Eagles looked really good in each of their last two wins, and the team is once again being discussed as a true contender in the NFC. A loss against the Jags would end that debate pretty quickly — but I don't see it. I think they'll go ahead early (maybe some first-quarter points for the first time this year?) and will dominate the time of possession as they lean on the run game in the second half.
In what could very well be Doug Pederson's last game as an NFL head coach, the Eagles continue their blowout ways while their core group of offensive stars in Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith dominate.
MORE: Eagles-Jaguars injury report
An Eagles offense that has registered that so long as they run the ball, they'll be okay, combined with a defense that's looked much stronger of late going up against an underwhelming Jags team?
Yeah, I'm going Eagles here.
Just seems like things are really starting to click for them now.
MORE: Cooper DeJean is playing beyond the rookie label
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports