Eagles-Jaguars: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Kelly Green week

The Eagles are flying high approaching Week 9, looking to make it four straight wins as they get set to face off against old coach Doug Pederson and the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars.

Will Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the Birds keep the momentum going in front of the home crowd at the Linc (on Kelly Green week)?

Here's how we're feeling about it...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 9



Eagles (5-2) vs Jaguars (2-6)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 9 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -7.5 PHI -340

JAX +270 45.5 FanDuel PHI -7 PHI -360

JAX +290 45.5 BetRivers PHI -7.5 PHI -340

JAX +275 45.5 BetMGM PHI -7.5 PHI -350

JAX +280 45.5 Bally's PHI -7.5 PHI -340

JAX +275 45.5 *Lines as of Tuesday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 4-3

PICK: Eagles 29, Jaguars 20

The Jaguars are the Eagles' fourth opponent during their four-game anti-gauntlet.

• Browns (2-6): W

• At Giants (2-6): W

• At Bengals (3-5): W

• Jaguars (2-6): TBD

The Jags have the 32nd-ranked defense in DVOA, their two best receivers are hurt, and they have already signaled they are waiving the white flag on their season after trading their starting LT to the Vikings.

We probably don't have to go too deep here. The Eagles are playing better and should handle the Jags.

MORE: Jimmy's Week 9 picks

Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 5-2

PICK: Eagles 27, Jaguars 17

This might be the last easy week to pick, with the lowly and beat-up Jags looking like a sure win right now. The Eagles looked really good in each of their last two wins, and the team is once again being discussed as a true contender in the NFC. A loss against the Jags would end that debate pretty quickly — but I don't see it. I think they'll go ahead early (maybe some first-quarter points for the first time this year?) and will dominate the time of possession as they lean on the run game in the second half.

Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 4-3

PICK: Eagles 31, Jaguars 14

In what could very well be Doug Pederson's last game as an NFL head coach, the Eagles continue their blowout ways while their core group of offensive stars in Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith dominate.

MORE: Eagles-Jaguars injury report