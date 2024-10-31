For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 9 NFL picks. To note, the team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

Texans at Jets (-2): Wait, what? The Jets are favored in this matchup? Why? How? Is C.J. Stroud hurt or something? (Checks injury report)... Nope. The Texans have some issues, notably the interior of their offensive line, and they're pretty banged-up at receiver, but, I mean, the Jets have lost five straight and are averaging 18.8 points per game. How are people still fooled by these frauds? Give me the Texans to win, and if you're going to give me 2 points as well I'll take them.

Cowboys at Falcons (-2.5): After heading into their bye fresh off a 47-9 spanking at the hands of the Lions, the Cowboys were pretty easily handled by the 49ers, even if the 30-24 final score indicated that it was a close game. This is a team on the verge of a freefall, with Jerry Jones publicly questioning Mike McCarthy's offensive scheme, McCarthy being put in a position where he had to disagree, and Trevon Diggs confronting a reporter who questioned his effort.

Beyond the drama, DeMarcus Lawrence remains on IR, Micah Parsons (ankle) and DaRon Bland (foot) still aren't practicing, while Diggs (calf) and Zack Martin (shoulder) didn't practice on Wednesday either.

A 2.5-point line indicates that these two teams are roughly equal. I don't love this Falcons team by any stretch, but these two teams are most certainly not equal at the moment. I'll lay the 2.5 points.

Commanders (-3.5) at Giants: After losing Andrew Thomas, the Giants simply can't protect their already bad quarterback, and defensively they can't stop the run or the pass. Spoiler: They're going to lose a lot of games this season (again).

The Commanders had a weird game Week 8 in which they mostly outplayed the Bears, but settled for a bunch of short field goals, and nearly lost. They'll get back to putting points on the board in bulk against this horrid Giants team. Laying 3.5 points is a bargain.