3 players who make sense for the Eagles at the trade deadline, 1.0

The 5-2 Philadelphia Eagles have had their struggles at times this season, but they have played two straight impressive games and it feels like they will be buyers at the November 5 trade deadline, as usual.

A week ago, we rounded up all of Howie Roseman's trade deadline deals since he reassumed his general manager position in 2016, and we ranked the Eagles' biggest needs, if you're interested in that.

Jonathon Cooper (26), EDGE, Broncos (6'4, 257)

Cooper was a Broncos seventh-round pick in 2021, when Vic Fangio was still Denver's head coach. He has blossomed into a quality NFL pass rusher, as he had 8.5 sacks in 2023, and 5.5 sacks in 8 games so far in 2024.

A couple weeks ago, edge rusher felt like the most clear need at the trade deadline, but over the last three games the Eagles have gotten more positive production out of Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, and Nolan Smith than they had in their first four games. Add in Brandon Graham's steady play and the possibility for Jalyx Hunt to begin contributing more regularly at some point, and the Eagles don't lack for depth on the edge.



Here is what the Eagles' edge defender snap counts look like so far this season:

Week Josh Sweat Bryce Huff Brandon Graham Nolan Smith 1 41 30 32 31 2 40 32 28 23 3 34 18 35 21 4 41 33 32 31 6 39 31 23 21 7 36 27 20 26 8 38 22 21 30 TOTAL 269 193 191 183



The highest number of snaps that any edge rusher has played in a single game this season is 41. They should all have relatively fresh bodies at this point in the season. But the four players in the chart above also only have 8 combined sacks, even if they are improving lately as a unit.

Cooper is not Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby, but he would probably become the Eagles' best pass rusher overnight if they traded for him. Cooper is in the final year of his rookie contract, but if the Eagles think that they can can a long-term deal with him, he could be a replacement for the likely losses of Sweat and Graham next offseason.

So why would the 5-3 Broncos trade him? Well, he got a mention in a trade deadline article published by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Saturday:

• Denver Broncos edge Baron Browning: A converted off-the-ball LB who had 4.5 sacks last year, Browning's playing time has dwindled in Denver and he's in a contract year. He could be available. Denver has depth at the position. Linebacker Jonathan Cooper could draw interest, as well.

(Browning makes some sense for the Eagles, too, by the way.)

The Broncos have been a pleasant surprise this season, but they're not realistic Super Bowl contenders, and there's a good chance they could lose Cooper in free agency next offseason for nothing.

Estimated cost: Cooper's 2024 salary is roughly $3.1 million, about half of which the Broncos have already paid. A third-round pick would be a reasonable price for a half-season rental, with an option to buy.

Dalvin Tomlinson (30), DT, Browns (6'3, 325)

Tomlinson is a player the Eagles know well, as they have faced him 10 times over his eight-year NFL career with the Giants, Vikings, and Browns. He is a very durable player, as he has only missed five games due to injury over his career. He has played in 119 NFL games, all as a starter. With the Browns in 2024, Tomlinson has played 276 snaps so far, or 34.5 per game. He has 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 4 QB hits.

Currently the Eagles only have five interior defensive linemen on their 53-man roster. Vic Fangio said during training camp that he typically likes to have anywhere between five and seven interior defensive linemen on the roster, so, you know, five is on the low end of that scale. All five of those iDLs are 25 years of age or younger:



• Milton Williams: 25

• Jordan Davis: 24

• Thomas Booker: 24

• Jalen Carter: 23

• Moro Ojomo: 23

Fangio was also asked during training camp who the backup nose tackle would be if Davis went down.

"I think Milt can probably go in there and play it," he said.



Williams is the lightest of the Eagles' interior defensive linemen, with a listed weight of 290 pounds. He is not an ideal nose.

Tomlinson could provide a veteran presence among all of the Eagles' young linemen, further bolster their depth, and serve as another proven run stopper.

Estimated cost: Tomlinson would be cheap financially, as he has a small base salary in 2024, and manageable costs in 2025 and 2026 if the Eagles wanted to hang onto him longer than just this season. My guess is that he would cost something like a fourth- or fifth-round pick.

Adam Thielen (34), WR, Panthers (6'2, 195)

Thielen had 103 catches and 1,014 yards and 4 TDs on a terrible Panthers team in 2023. In 2024, he played in the first three games, and had 8 catches for 109 yards and a TD. He has missed the last five games on IR with a hamstring injury, but should be back soon.



Howie Roseman traded a third-round pick for Jahan Dotson a couple months ago. However, Dotson and all the other Eagles receivers not named A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have done next to nothing for the Eagles so far this season.

Eagles WR Targets Rec Yards YPC TD Jahan Dotson 13 6 35 5.8 0 Britain Covey 7 7 34 4.9 0 Parris Campbell 7 6 30 5.0 1 Johnny Wilson 6 1 9 9.0 0 John Ross 2 1 6 6.0 0 TOTAL 35 21 114 5.4 1



Collectively, they're averaging 5.4 yards per catch and 3.3 yards per target. Thielen is a better receiver than all of those guys.

The trade for Dotson was a clear overpay, and Roseman is going to want to see him succeed, but Dotson is under contract through 2025 so there's time for that trade to be salvaged to some degree. Thielen would give the Eagles a more tried and true immediate veteran contributor who runs good routes and will make the plays that come his way, even if he's no longer the threat he once was.

The Panthers are 1-7 with a -147 point differential. They're the worst team in the NFL, and frankly, the more losses they pile up for better draft positioning, the better. A 34-year old receiver with a $5.5 million salary is useless to them. They're really better off getting Thielen's salary off the books, regardless of whatever they might get in return in a trade.



Estimated cost: Maybe a young player at a position of depth who isn't playing at all, like Eli Ricks?



