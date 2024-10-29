More Sports:

Eagles-Jaguars Week 9 odds preview: Birds going for four wins in a row

Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars come to Philadelphia to face the Eagles during Kelly green week.

After reeling off three consecutive wins and currently holding down the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture, the Eagles return to Lincoln Financial Field for a matchup with a lackluster Jacksonville Jaguars team. After limping into their Week 5 bye at 2-2 following a blowout loss in Tampa, the Eagles are staring down an improbable 6-2 rebound.

What do the odds say about the 4:05 PM matchup this upcoming Sunday?

Right now, sportsbooks have the Eagles as about one-score favorites:

 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI -7.5PHI -340
JAX +270		45.5
FanDuel PHI -7PHI -360
JAX +290		45.5
BetRiversPHI -7.5PHI -340
JAX +275		45.5
 BetMGMPHI -7.5PHI -350
JAX +280		 45.5
Bally's PHI -7.5 PHI -340
JAX +275		45.5
*Lines as of Tuesday

For the second time since his split with the Eagles following the 2020 season, Doug Pederson returns to the city he guided to its first Super Bowl title. After a promising 2022 campaign, his first in Jacksonville that saw the Jaguars win a weak AFC South and pull off a monumental comeback win in the Wild Card Round that season, things have gotten progressively worse for Pederson and the Jaguars. They now sit at 2-6 and it's not out of the realm of possibility that Pederson could be canned midseason. 

A little over six years ago, Pederson had already achieved legendary status in the hardened world of Philadelphia sports. Now, his days as an NFL head coach feel increasingly numbered. That's pro football for you!

Outside of the obvious Pederson connection, Jacksonville comes into Philadelphia banged up, particularly at receiver. Christian Kirk is out for the season and it looks like star rookie Brian Thomas Jr. will miss a few weeks, too. The Eagles are looking better and better defensively by the week, particularly with standout rookie DBs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, so they could be in for a huge day at home while the team rocks their Kelly green throwback uniforms.

Offensively, the Eagles' star core of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are all hitting their strides, which spells trouble for a Jaguars defense that's 29th in both yards and points this season.

Things appear to finally be breaking right for the Eagles as they face a battle for the NFC East crown with Washington. That all starts with taking care of business against Jacksonville, of course.

