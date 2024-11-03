Eagles stock watch: The defense looks good, Nick Sirianni does not in win vs. Jaguars

Eagles fans were treated to stress-free football the last few weeks against some bad football teams.

The stress came back against the Jaguars, as the Eagles' defense and Saquon Barkley looked elite in a 28-23 win Sunday.

And that's mostly because of a blown call, and some really bad ones from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

Before Dallas Week comes, let's pause and acknowledge a stock on the rise, and one that continues to free-fall even as the Eagles improved to 6-2 on the year:

Stock up 📈 — The entire defense

The Eagles defense might be better than their offense right now (thought we would be remiss if we didn't give a strong honorable mention to DeVonta Smith who caught 46- and 25-yard passes on the Eagles' hugely impactful fourth scoring drive).

In their last four wins, the defense has been incredible, creating turnovers, getting timely stops and improving their tackling to a level that looks dominant at times — and definitely did against Jacksonville.

"What I know we know is that you are going to be what your habits are," Sirianni said in the lead up to Sunday night's win. "If you work hard on tackling, and you work hard on catching the football, then you have a better chance of succeeding at those things. We just want our habits to reflect the way we play with our effort, the way we look in practice, the way we look with our physicality, the way we look with our detail."

Here's a look at the last four games for the Eagles' dominating D:



Week 1-5 Week 6-9 PPG allowed

24 12.75 Rush yards 128.75 73.5 Pass yards 237 144.5 Total yards 367.75 218 Takeaways 2 5





The defense can only play the opponents on the schedule, and it rightfully should have had its way with the Jaguars Sunday. But three forced turnovers — one on special teams on a big hit from newly healthy safety Sydney Brown, and another a pick by Zack Baun on a bobbled Travis Etienne would-be reception made this one look like it could be a laugher early. And a third in the end zone by Nakobe Dean to clinch the game for the Eagles as things got way too close for comfort.

The potential shutout did not make it into the second half, as the Jaguars did make it a game a few times with looser defense from Vic Fangio. But the overall numbers were still very solid ones.

The secondary held Trevor Lawrence to just 16-for-31 passing for 169 yards. The defense singled out the one-two punch of Etienne and Tank Bigbsy, limiting the duo to 46 yards on the ground. And only one offensive score found pay dirt, the other came on a questionable turnover.

Josh Sweat had a big third down sack on the Jaguars' opening drive to set the tone, and another on a fourth quarter third down. The entire defense allowed just three third down conversions on 10 tries.

The Cowboys, who could be without Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb next week, could once again give the Eagles defense an opportunity to look really solid in this very cooperative portion of the Eagles' slate.

MORE: Eagles improve to 6-2 despite second-half stumble in win over Jaguars

Stock down 📉 — Nick Sirianni's decision-making

It happened again.

Sirianni just can't be trusted to make fourth down and two point conversion decisions. Anyone who plays "Madden" on a regular basis could make these decisions better than the much criticized head coach.

In Sunday's way too close for comfort win, the Eagles' skipper echoed his performance in an early season loss to the Falcons where he made basically every wrong decision and the Birds blew a lead late.

Against Jacksonville, Sirianni essentially decided to take eight points off the board. Here's how:

• On a fourth and three in the second quarter, Sirianni went for it, up 10-0, at the Jacksonville 22-yard line and a Jalen Hurts to Brown pass fell incomplete.

• Late in the second after a touchdown, Sirianni used a penalty as an excuse to go for two from the 1-yard line, a QB sneak came up short.

• After a touchdown in the third, Hurts once again tried to score with his legs on a two-point try and was stopped short.

• After relenting 16 points, one of them on a freak (and mis-called) turnover, the Eagles went for it again on fourth down well into Jake Elliott's field foal range. And with only one yard to go, they did not tush push, or hand it to Saquon Barkley, who collected over 100 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Two chip shot field goals, and two extra points put this game away. In addition to Elliott fantasy owners, who got totally screwed in this one, the Eagles made it way harder on themselves. There is no reason to be constantly overthinking or trying to be the smartest guy in the room — like Sirianni did a few other times with fake Brotherly Shoves throughout the game. Short of the Eagles' star kicker being injured, the decisions make no sense.

Finally, when Sirianni did call Elliott's name, it once again nearly cost the Eagles the game. Just outside the two-minute warning, he had his kicker attempt and miss a 57-yarder with 2:11 on the clock. Going for it on fourth here wins the game. Make or miss the field goal try, the Jaguars remain alive trailing by one possession. The missed FG gave the Jags excellent field position just behind midfield. Another monumentally wrong decision.

Sirianni does not call the plays or scheme the offense, or defense. He's a delegator and a clubhouse culture setter. But on gameday he has one job — to get these calls correct.

The game was a nail-biter and any replacement level competent coach could have kept it from getting that close. A monster game from Barkley and two insane catches from Smith bailed out the Eagles yet again.

If the Eagles keep winning, the agonizing head coach will keep his job. But this kind of football is not going to win in January.

MORE: The pivotal plays from Eagles-Jaguars

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports