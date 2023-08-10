More Sports:

August 10, 2023

Jalen Hurts watch: How did Eagles' QB look in Day 10 of training camp practice?

The Eagles worked for just shy of an hour on Thursday, with Jalen Hurts and the first team only seeing two drives.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Jalen-Hurts-1007.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles takes the field during practice at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on August 6, 2023.

With a practice at the Linc on Wednesday and the first preseason game looming on Saturday – not to mention rain in the forecast – the Eagles kept things short and sweet Thursday down at the NovaCare Complex. 

They worked for just shy of an hour, with Jalen Hurts and the first team only seeing a drive each at 11-on-11 and then at 7-on-7.

Still, it's a step forward, and one closer to a long-awaited game scenario, even if it's a small one. 

So on to the day's abbreviated Hurts watch:

Set 1

11-on-11s starting from the 45

Play 1: Hurts lines up in the gun and checks it down to Kenny Gainwell for a quick couple of yards.

Play 2: From the gun again, Hurts threads one to Dallas Goedert over the middle for a medium gain while Terrell Edmunds was sticking tightly to him. 

Play 3: Hurts looks to his right and lets a pass fly, but the ball gets deflected at the line. Milton Williams and Haason Reddick were both in the vicinity of it. 

Play 4: Hurts hits Goedert over the middle again for another quick few yards, and with that, the second team subs in. 

Line: 3/4.

Set 2

7-on-7s starting from the 40

Play 5: With the ball moving and markers down, Hurts takes the first snap and tries to air one out to A.J. Brown along the left sideline. Brown makes the catch with James Bradberry on him but was just out of bounds as he was making it. Good-looking play, but incomplete. 

Play 6: Hurts makes a quick checkdown to Goedert for a few yards to set up a third-and-short.

Play 7: Taking it from the gun, Hurts floats one toward the right sideline with Olamide Zaccheaus breaking downfield toward it. Zaccheaus hauls it in for a first down and a massive gain down to within the 10. 

Play 8: Looking toward the back of the end zone, Hurts throws one way too high for anyone to grab. Incomplete. Second down. 

Play 9: Hurts connects with Brown cutting toward the outside and it's an easy trot into the endzone. Touchdown. 

Play 10: Running it back one more time in a third-down scenario, Hurts tries to find Brown again, this time cutting across the back of the end zone, but with three defensive backs closing in, he couldn't make the catch. That wrapped up a short day for the first team. 

• Line: 3/6 with a TD.

• Total line: 6/10, 1 TD.

The second and third teams saw one more set after the horn and some 1-on-1 work, but Hurts remained down at the opposite end of the field with the first-string receivers. 

Head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn't drop any hints about how much or even if the starters would play Saturday night. As far as that goes, he said "All you're trying to do is make sure guys are ready to go for that first game."

Whether that point gets reached during practice or with preseason reps, well, that varies based on the player. 

In Hurts' case, keeping him in a more controlled environment like joint practices with the red no-contact jersey is probably more preferred, especially after he took a late hit against the Jets last preseason.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles training camp Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

DSC_4696b_1200x628.jpg

6 unusual sites for you to explore near the Jersey Shore
Limited - Cape May County Bike Ride

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Dorney Park has plans for new roller coaster inspired by Lehigh Valley's steel mill history
Dorney Park's Iron Menance rollercoaster

Sponsored

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Phillies

Phillies' Michael Lorenzen throws 14th no-hitter in team history
Michael-Lorenzen-No-Hitter-Phillies

Food & Drink

'Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes: Philly coffee shops begin introducing fall flavors
pumpkin spice la colombe

Weekend

Bug Fest and a supernatural sleepover at Fort Mifflin: Your weekend guide to things to do
Fort Mifflin weekend guide

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved