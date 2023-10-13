Eagles-Jets: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 6

Before the season, Eagles-Jets was seen as one of the marquee matchups on the NFL calendar, but then Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into Week 1, Zach Wilson stepped back in, and out the window probably went loads of marketing material from FOX Sports.

Still, the Jets have managed to hang in there, while the Eagles – though far from perfect – have held up as one of the NFC's best as expected.

Could there be an upset in the works? Or will the Eagles finally put it all together and roll right over the Jets?

Here are our thoughts and predictions:

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 5-0

PICK: Eagles 29, Jets 17

With Aaron Rodgers out, the Jets' offense has struggled putting points on the board, and in my opinion, the Eagles are a bad matchup for them. The strength of the offense is Breece Hall, who should be neutralized by the Eagles' No. 1 ranked rush defense. And if indeed the Eagles can slow down the run, their pass rush should be able to eat against an injury-compromised Jets offensive line that will be missing their best lineman in Alijah Vera-Tucker and their Week 1 starter at LT, Duane Brown. The Eagles' weakness defensively has been at slot corner, but the Jets don't have the receivers to exploit that.

On the other side of the ball, the Jets have a very good defense, but the Eagles' offense is beginning to look more and more like the 2022 version each week, and they should at least be able to outscore this unthreatening Jets offense.



Evan Macy

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 4-1

PICK: Eagles 38, Jets 24

The Eagles should breeze in this one. The Jets' defense isn't bad, but it won't be a match for the Eagles and all their weapons. Look for Jalen Hurts to continue to star as he approaches MVP form — he is up to the third-best odds (via Fanduel) at +600 right now. Things will get a lot tougher in the coming weeks with the Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills and Cowboys all on the schedule soon, so enjoy this one while you can.

Shamus Clancy

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 5-0

PICK: Eagles 34, Jets 14

The Eagles will have their biggest smashing of the season so far up in the swamps of Jersey. While this appeared to be a premier matchup before Aaron Rodgers’ injury, it’s now an opportunity for Jalen Carter, Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick to feast against Zach Wilson and an offensive line that is down right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Top-level talent remains on this Jets defense, but morale could not be worse for a team that is improbably not the worst one in the New York/New Jersey area currently.

I’ll say the Eagles’ D racks up six sacks and Jalen Hurts registers two Tush Push/Brotherly Shove TDs in an easy win.

Nick Tricome @itssnick | Email | Stories

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 4-1 PICK: Eagles 30, Jets 14 After hanging with the Chiefs and then sticking it to the Broncos – the latter of which isn't wholly impressive though highly cathartic for them – I want to be of the thought that the Jets might actually be able to give the Eagles a decent challenge, but I just don't see it. The Jets have a pretty good defense, but I think Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are just a bad matchup for them and will be able to pull off those 7-8 minute clock-controlling scoring drives with little resistance. The Eagles' pass rush, meanwhile, I can easily see Jalen Carter having another multi-sack game. The Jets are better than I think a lot of people actually give them credit for right now, but the Eagles are just a straight-up better team.

Eytan Shander

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 4-1

PICK: Eagles 31, Jets 13

The Eagles should be fine here. The Jets' offense is still problematic despite winning an easy one last week against an awful Denver team. Unfortunately, the schedule and long season can breed some complacency with teams taking on far worse opponents. The Eagles' defense is still a work in progress against the passing game, but this should also be a good opportunity for them to get to Zach Wilson. The Jets' defense is just good enough for the Eagles to not take them lightly. Ultimately Philly shakes off some first-half rust and wins handily.



