NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6 edition

12) Vikings (1-4): Uh oh.

Losing Justin Jefferson for four weeks is bad. #Analysis.

Last week: 12

If you omit Forbes and add up all the snaps the Commanders' rookies have played in the regular offense or defense, you get 14. And it's not as if this roster is stacked with great vets.

• Round 1 (16th overall), CB Emmanuel Forbes: As noted above. • Round 2 (47th overall), CB Jartavius Martin: Has played zero snaps in the regular defense through 5 games. • Round 3 (97th overall), C Ricky Stromberg: 4 snaps played in the regular offense. • Round 4 (118th overall), iOL Braeden Daniels: On IR, 0 snaps played. • Round 5 (137th overall), DE K.J. Henry: 0 snaps payed in the regular defense. • Round 6 (193rd overall), RB Chris Rodriguez: 6 snaps played in the regular offense. 3 carries, 7 yards. • Round 7 (233rd overall), DE Andre Jones: 4 snaps played in the regular defense.

11) Commanders (2-3) : Rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes has gotten bullied in each of the last two weeks by A.J. Brown and D.J. Moore. Per PFF, in the Commanders' matchups against the Eagles and Bears, Forbes allowed 12 receptions on 16 targets for 273 yards and 2 TDs before the Commanders finally saw enough and benched him.

Last week: 11

10) Packers (2-3): My "young, first-year NFC starting quarterbacks we're still just kind of learning about" power rankings:

Brock Purdy, 49ers Sam Howell, Commanders Jordan Love, Packers Bryce Young, Panthers Desmond Ridder, Falcons

Obviously, there is a huge gap between Purdy and the rest.

I liked the way Love played early this season, but he has been downright bad the last three weeks.

Last week: 8

9) Rams (2-3): The Rams were an interesting study this past week. They have a handful of good players, but their trenches are kind of a mess. The Eagles made sure they had multiple bodies on Aaron Donald anytime they dropped back to pass, and none of their other D-linemen could take advantage of their one-on-ones. And then on the other side of the ball, the O-line is an obvious work in progress as well.

They have a good quarterback and some skill guys who can make plays which makes them a fun team to watch, but they're not going anywhere because they're bad in the trenches.

Last week: 7

8) Falcons (3-2): You know how everyone predicted that the Vikings and Giants would have severe regression in 2023 after they each had 2022 seasons in which their play on the field didn't match their lofty records? Well, that's going to be the Falcons in 2024. They've won three games despite a -13 point differential, and their remaining opponents have a combined point differential of -126. MORE NFL

Eagles fans were so loud at Rams game that they helped Jalen Carter, defense pick up the snap



What they're saying: No one closes out games better than the Eagles



Eagles snap count analysis: Week 5 at Rams

They're probably going to be able to win enough games to squeeze into the playoffs, where the 2 or 3 seed will make quick work of them. Then they'll talk themselves into Desmond Ridder for another season and go 6-11.

Last week: 7 7) Saints (3-2): The Saints beat the Patri*ts 34-0 on Sunday after the Cowboys beat them 38-3 in Week 5. It feels a whole lot like Bill Belichick's time in New England is coming to an end, and I for one will enjoy watching that. Yes, this was not really about the Saints. I don't care. Last week: 10

6) Buccaneers (3-1): The Bucs had their bye week and since I don't have anything interesting to say about them, let's use this space to take a temperature check on the NFC playoff race now that we're a quarter of the way through the season. (I'm not worrying about tie-breakers this early in the season.)

NFC Record Point differential 49ers (NFCW) 5-0 +99 Eagles (NFCE) 5-0 +37 Lions (NFCN) 4-1 +41 Buccaneers (NFCS) 3-1 +16 Seahawks 3-1 +20 Cowboys 3-2 +51 Saints 3-2 +20 Falcons 3-2 -13 Rams 2-3 +4 Packers 2-3 0 Commanders 2-3 -51 Vikings 1-4 -12 Cardinals 1-4 -28 Bears 1-4 -42 Giants 1-4 -91 Panthers 0-5 -53



Some random notes:

• The Giants have the worst point differential in the NFL.



• The Bears own the Panthers' first-round pick. If that becomes the No. 1 overall pick, they're trading Justin Fields, right?



• The Commanders started this season 2-0. Anyone remember that? They now have the fifth-worst point differential in the NFL.



• The Cowboys are feast of famine. They have three blowout wins in which they looked like world-beaters, and two games in which they looked horrendous.



Last week: 6

5) Cowboys (3-2): Dak Prescott threw 3 INTs in the span of 5 passes Sunday night. Should we show all three? Yeah, why not? INT No. 1:

INT No. 2:

And INT No. 3:

On a side note, the Cowboys were widely praised (self included) for their trade for Brandin Cooks this offseason. He's done nothing. 9 catches of 19 targets for 73 yards (3.8 yards per target) and 0 TDs.

Last week: 3

4) Seahawks (3-1): The Seahawks had their bye week, which was probably inopportune timing, with three straight wins by a combined score of 98-61. I'm sure they would have liked to have kept right on rolling while they're hot (and healthy).

Last week: 5

3) Lions (4-1): The Lions are fun.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a lock to become a head coach next season. (Not because of that direct snap play, to be clear — he has just done a phenomenal job with Jared Goff and that offense.)

Last week: 4