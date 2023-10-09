Eagles fans were so loud at Rams game that they helped Jalen Carter, defense pick up the snap

The Eagles' pass rush was struggling to get to Matthew Stafford from the outset on Sunday. He was getting the ball out too quick.

So the defensive line had two options as standout rookie Jalen Carter put it following the 23-14 win out in L.A.

"They're trying to move fast, get us tired," he said (via WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks). "So we either need to get faster with our rushes and all, or that's it – just get back there faster."

And they got faster.

How?

"We learned their snap," Carter said. "We had a lot of fans out there so it was loud. So they had the little hand movement on the snap, and it was really like the second time they threw [the hand movement] is when they were gonna snap it. I used that as a point to get off faster."

It worked.

Carter went on to sack Stafford twice in Sunday's win to continue his impressive debut stretch of now 3.5 sacks through his first five games.

Then, with the Rams down to their last chance late in the fourth quarter, Haason Reddick burst off the edge on back-to-back snaps to bring Stafford down on pivotal third and then fourth downs to ice it.

All with an edge from the Philly faithful, who have been traveling well everywhere all season.

"Oh yeah, the fans helped, for sure," Carter said. "The Eagles fans help every week. It's always packed. Away game, home game, it's whatever."

The home-field advantage has been following them everywhere, and you could just hear the proof of it on Sunday – which meant that the Rams couldn't, even though it was their stadium.

