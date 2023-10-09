Eagles snap count analysis: Week 5 at Rams

In their Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles played 79 snaps on offense, and 56 on defense. Let’s just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 79 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: Hurts ran the ball with power and maybe even a little reckless abandon. His contributions on the ground helped the Eagles win the game, but he and the Eagles will have to find a balance between making plays and exercising caution. It's a marathon, not a sprint.

Running back

• 49 snaps: D’Andre Swift



• 30 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

Analysis: 17-70-0 for Swift, 7-17 for Gainwell. It think that split makes sense this time of year. A lot of teams have put a lot of mileage on their best running backs so far this season and the Eagles (Vikings game aside) seem to be avoiding that.

Wide receiver

• 78 snaps: A. J. Brown



• 74 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 52 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 9 snaps: Olamide Zaccheaus



Analysis: While I can understand that Watkins can stretch the field and (theoretically) open up space in the intermediate areas of the field for A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, he just continues to disappoint when he gets opportunities to make plays. Zaccheaus is a clearly better player than Watkins right now, and should be playing more.

It's Watkins' usage in the red zone that is particularly confusing, since his field-stretching ability isn't a factor in close. Zaccheaus has better hands, is a better blocker, and a better runner after the catch. He has better red zone traits. At least give him those snaps.

Otherwise, Brown is on fire, as he has 24 catches for 431 yards and 2 TDs in his last three games.

Tight end

• 75 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 22 snaps: Jack Stoll



• 6 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



Analysis: Goedert finally had his breakout game. 8 catches for 117 and a TD.

Offensive line

• 79 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Sua Opeta, Lane Johnson

Analysis: The Eagles had a plan for Aaron Donald, which was to basically to double and triple team him all day. The rest of the Rams' defensive linemen didn't do squat against the Birds' offensive line.

Edge defenders

• 40 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 38 snaps: Hasson Reddick

• 18 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 13 snaps: Derek Barnett



• 8 snaps: Nolan Smith



Analysis: Reddick is starting to come to life. He has three sacks in two games since getting his cast off, and he'll be facing a backup Week 6 against the Jets after starting RT Alijah Vera-Tucker was lost for the season with a torn Achilles.

Interior defensive line

• 39 snaps: Jalen Carter



• 33 snaps: Milton Williams



• 23 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 16 snaps: Kentavius Street



• 4 snaps: Moro Ojomo

Analysis: I can't wait to watch all of Jalen Carter's snaps. He had two sacks, which is great and all, but he was blowing through offensive linemen in this game as if the Eagles "picked the right play" in Tecmo Bowl.

Linebacker

• 56 snaps: Nicholas Morrow



• 48 snaps: Zach Cunningham

Analysis: Morrow dropped what should have been an easy INT, but he and Cunningham had another solid day otherwise. Nakobe Dean will be eligible to come off of injured reserve this week, so it'll be interesting to see what the new linebacker alignment looks like. My guess is that Dean will be the green dot helmet guy again, and Morrow will be the starting WILL.

Cornerback and safety

• 56 snaps each: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Reed Blankenship, Justin Evans.



• 25 snaps: Bradley Roby



• 18 snaps: Mario Goodrich



• 13 snaps: Eli Ricks

Analysis: The Eagles had a mix of Goodrich, Ricks, and Roby in the slot, and Darius Slay even trailed Cooper Kupp on a few rare occasions. Expect Roby's snaps to increase in Week 6 now that his body has gone through a game after a long layoff. Roby admitted after the game that he was already sore and is expecting his soreness to worsen over the next day or two.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader