Eagles' Lane Johnson got ripped in response to NFL Top 100 snub

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson didn't take kindly to getting snubbed in this year's ranking of the top 100 players in the NFL.

To prove his point, he tweeted a picture Monday morning showing the impressive work he's put into his body during the offseason.

Most NFL offensive lineman don't have six-packs. Johnson clearly used the snubs this offseason as fuel to get into outstanding shape. Earlier this summer, he gave a tour of his "Bro Barn," where he's been training from home.

Johnson was ranked the 11th best tackle in the NFL this offseason by USA Today's Touchdown Wire. His absence from the top 100 in the NFL is a bit of a joke.

It's possible that Johnson's NFL peers hold it against him that he's been suspended twice for using performance enhancing drugs. Johnson admitted he doesn't believe he should be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he retires as a result of those suspensions.

This time around, the work Johnson did to get jacked appears to be without the aid of anything extra. The Eagles have one of the top-rated offensive lines heading into the upcoming season and Johnson figures to be a major piece in vindicating that assessment. With the Eagles' success riding on Carson Wentz's health, they'll need him to deliver a career year. He looks to be ready for that challenge.