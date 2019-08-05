More Sports:

August 05, 2019

Photos: Eagles public training camp at the Linc

More than 40,000 fans gathered for the team's first and only public practice

By BASTIAAN SLABBERS
PhillyVoice Contributor
Eagles Training Camp
Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Practice Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday August 4, 2019.

The Eagles hosted the lone public training camp practice of 2019 on Sunday and drew crowds to Lincoln Financial Field who were willing to pay an entrance fee to catch a glimpse of this year's team. 

In the past, the team has hosted two open camps for the public, free of charge. But this year, Sunday's practice in South Philly was the only opportunity for fans to get a look at the team before the first pre-season game later this week. Entrance was $10, which went toward the team's charity, the Eagles Autism Challenge.

Regardless, turnout for practice drew an impressive 40,000 fans. 

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp PracticeBastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

