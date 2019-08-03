Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill injures left leg during training camp practice

On a running play during a "live" 11-on-11 tackling session Saturday morning, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill made a tackle on running back Jordan Howard for a short gain. Grugier-Hill immediately grabbed his left knee, and stayed down while trainers looked at him for a minute or so before he slowly walked off the field.

In his post-practice press conference, Doug Pederson categorized it as a lower body injury on his left side, and added that he would be evaluated further Saturday afternoon.

"He's really coming into his own," Pederson said. "He's obviously getting those first-team reps at linebacker, and he's a core special teams player for us. I'm really excited about him and what he brings to our football team. He was a young player who is now really starting to grow into his role and has been good all of camp."

Grugier-Hill was indeed having a very good camp, and was clearly the top linebacker on the team with Nigel Bradham still unable to participate in team drills. Depending on the severity of his injury, Grugier-Hill is poised to become a three-down linebacker for the first time in his career in 2019.

Grugier-Hill is playing in a contract year. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Eagles had planned on having two practices in which they tackled to the ground. Saturday was the second such practice of training camp.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader