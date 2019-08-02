Report: Eagles to sign S Johnathan Cyprien

The Philadelphia Eagles will be signing former Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien, a player they worked out in June, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

PhillyVoice can confirm this signing, via a source, pending a physical.

Cyprien, who turned 29 in July, is a bigger safety at 6-foot-1, 211, who has also been used at times in a linebacker role. He is a former second-round pick (33rd overall) who has appeared in 70 regular season games (72 including the playoffs) over his career, starting all of them.



He played four seasons in Jacksonville from 2013 to 2016, racking up at least 100 tackles in every season, and one season in Tennessee in 2017 before tearing his ACL in Titans training camp in 2018. Tennessee released Cyprien in March. His career numbers:

Johnathan Cyprien Tackles Sacks INT-PBU FF-FR JAX 2013 (15 games) 102 1 1-6 2-0 JAX 2014 (15 games) 114 0 0-3 0-0 JAX 2015 (14 games) 107 0 1-2 1-1 JAX 2016 (16 games) 126 1 0-4 1-1 TEN 2017 (10 games) 57 1 0-1 0-0 TOTAL 506 3 2-16 4-2



The Eagles will bring him in and see what he can contribute, from a depth perspective. Whether he plays safety or linebacker, the compensatory pick watch is on, as the Eagles would likely gain an extra fourth-round pick if they were to release LB L.J. Fort or S Andrew Sendejo.

