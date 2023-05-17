Eagles made some roster moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced two roster moves on Tuesday, as well as third roster move about a week ago. So, you know, let's cover those three moves here.

• They signed WR Charleston Rambo: As we noted earlier this month, Rambo was one of two names that jumped out among the Eagles' rookie minicamp tryout players. In his final season in college at Miami, Rambo caught 79 passes for 1172 yards and 7 TDs, but went undrafted. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, but did not make their 53-man roster, and did not spend the season on any team's practice squad. He was drafted into the XFL by the Orlando Guardians, where he finished 10th in the XFL with 430 receiving yards.

Rambo originally enrolled at Oklahoma, where he played with Jalen Hurts for one season in 2019, when he had 43 catches for 743 yards and 5 TDs. Here are some Hurts-to-Rambo connections:

Rambo is small (177 pounds at the 2022 NFL Combine), and he ran a slow 4.57 40.

He is a longshot to make the roster, but his experience with Hurts is at least mildly interesting.

• They waived OT Jarrid Williams: I don't have much to say about Williams, other than that he's been on and off the Eagles' offseason roster or their practice squad several times. 🤷‍♂️

• They waived Andre Chachere a week ago: This move is noteworthy in that rookie safety Sydney Brown quickly jumped at the opportunity to take Chachere's old number, 21. That is huge for Brown's brand, as he formerly had No. 43. Brown's move to 21 also set off a chain reaction of other number changes, with undrafted CB Mekhi Garner taking 43 (he was formerly 46), and newly signed TE Dan Arnold taking 46. Rambo is also No. 43, by the way, so that's a double whammy in that (a) it's a hideous number for a wide receiver, and (b) he also has to share it with someone else on the roster.



