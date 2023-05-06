Eagles rookie camp practice notes

On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles' new crop of rookies hit the field for the first time at the NovaCare Complex. We were allowed to watch them warm up and go through some individual drills, so there wasn't much to see. Still, we'll comment on some stuff from our day of media availability, and our interviews with the rookies.

• Rookie third-round offensive lineman Tyler Steen lined up at right guard. Steen exclusively played at tackle during his college career at Vanderbilt and Alabama, but the Eagles listed him as a guard when they drafted him. Nick Sirianni was asked during the weekend of the draft if Steen would have the opportunity to compete for the starting RG job that was vacated by Isaac Seumalo, who left in free agency.

"That's really a long way away," he said. "We don't have to make that decision for a while, but the best player will play at that position, and we feel like we have some good options, and the reason why we took him is because we feel good about him. Everybody in the building feels good about him. Yeah, it's too early to say that, but the best player will play, so I guess that kind of answers that question."<

The favorite to start at RG for the Eagles in 2023 is 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens, but it appears that the Eagles aren't just handing him that job. He'll have to earn it.



• Steen happened to mention that he was one of the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft visits. The Eagles also had Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo in for pre-draft visits, in case there is any doubt that they're meaningful indicators of the Eagles' interest in prospects.

• Earlier in the week, Adam Schefter of ESPN said during a radio hit on 97.5 that Jalen Carter called Nick Sirianni to express that he wanted to play for the Eagles.



When asked about that phone call, Carter denied that it had happened.

"I can't remember if I called anybody," he said. "Nah, I didn't call. I don't remember that."

So that's a little weird. I'm not sure what to make of that, but just found it noteworthy. 🤷‍♂️

• The Eagles announced their undrafted free agency signings.



In case you missed our analysis of all those guys, you can find that here. We did not have Chim Okorafor in our roundup. He is a 6'6, 315-pound offensive tackle with very limited athleticism (he ran a 5.46 40, for example).

One other quick note on the UDFAs: I thought Garner might get a look at safety, but the Eagles listed him as a CB.

• Again, we didn't get to see much of practice, but if I were to single out one under-the-radar rookie who looks the part, it's undrafted free agent WR Joseph Ngata. That dude is jacked.



• Perusing the names of the tryout guys, there were two recognizable names:

WR Charleston Rambo: 79-1172-7 in his final season of college at Miami in 2021. WR Austin Proehl: Proehl is the son of former NFL wide receiver Ricky Proehl. He was drafted by the Bills in 2018.

Number analysis

And finally, we got to see what numbers the newcomers will be wearing. We'll limit this to just the guys who got drafted or signed in free agency, and a few select UDFAs, with a thumbs up or thumbs down on the numbers they were assigned:

Rookies

• DT Jalen Carter (98): As expected. 👍

• Edge Nolan Smith (3): I like the aesthetic of Smith and Haason Reddick (7) both in single-digit numbers. 👍👍👍

• OL Tyler Steen (56): That's a center or a linebacker number, not a guard/tackle. Give that man something in the 60's or 70's. 👎

• S Sydney Brown (43): Maybe Brown is a Troy Polamalu fan? If so, I can respect that as a player to try to emulate. 👍

• CB Kelee Ringo (37): Yuck. 👎

• QB Tanner McKee (10): That's pretty much all that was left after the veterans gobbled up all the other numbers. 🤷‍♂️



• DT Moro Ojomo (72): Yes, perfect number for a seventh-round DT battling to make the team. Reminds me of Cedric Thornton. If the NFL were to add 00 as an eligible number down the road and Ojomo pans out, he should switch to that. 👍



Veterans

• RB D'Andre Swift (0): Swift will be the first Eagle to wear No. 0. I like the fit. There will be pressure on Swift to perform to avoid "zero" jokes. 👍



• QB Marcus Mariota (8): Arryn Siposs is now 10, along with McKee. 👍



• WR Olamide Zaccheaus (13): Small slot receiver in 13? Yep. 👍



• RB Trey Sermon (22): Sermon moves from 34 to 22. That's a pretty good number for a guy who may not make the team. 👎



• RB Rashaad Penny (23): Yep. 👍



• S Terrell Edmunds (26): Yep. 👍



• S Justin Evans (30): Evans was 30 with the Saints. 👍



• CB Greedy Williams (38): Many of you objected to Williams being left off my "way too early 53-man roster projection." Williams getting the No. 38 justifies my thinking. 👍



• LB Nicholas Morrow (41): Oof. 👎



• P Ty Zentner (49): OMG the Eagles have a punter with the No. 49! Big for his brand, IMO. 👍



• WR Joseph Ngata (86): The Eagles didn't hold Zach Ertz's old number very long. Great player, fond memories, etc. etc., but he wanted out of here. I agree that his number shouldn't be held. 👍



• WR Jadon Haselwood (87): They held Brent Celek's number way too long, so it's good to see that back in circulation. 👍



• DT Kentavius Street (97): Street takes Javon Hargrave's old number. 👍



