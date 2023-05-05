More Sports:

May 05, 2023

D'Andre Swift gets No. 0 for the Eagles

D'Andre Swift, the local product and new Eagles running back, will be the franchise's first player to wear No. 0.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042923DAndreSwift Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA TODAY Sports

New Eagles running back and Philadelphia product D'Andre Swift.

New running back and local product D'Andre Swift made an Eagles first before he even set foot on the field. 

With the opening of rookie minicamp on Friday down at the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles announced the jersey numbers for their incoming draft selections, undrafted free agents, offseason acquisitions, and a list of returning faces looking for a change. 

The most notable among them being Swift, acquired in a Day 3 draft trade from Detroit, who will be the first player in franchise history to wear the number 0. 

In late February, the Eagles submitted a proposal to the NFL to allow players to wear No. 0, which came with the assumption that there was someone on the roster who wanted it. 

The proposal made it through, and a month and change later, Kenny Gainwell No. 0 jerseys were up for sale on the Eagles' website. 

Clearly, he's not changing his number to that now, though it is still going to a running back. As for what happened there, an error, maybe? Or there very well could've been a change of plans after the draft and a deal made between Swift and Gainwell for the number. It happens pretty often in sports, and if so, Gainwell probably got a nice dinner or a watch out of it. (He's still No. 14 on the Eagles' website, by the way). 

Zero as a jersey number isn't entirely unheard of in professional sports (Tyrese Maxey wears it for the Sixers, for example), but it's definitely uncharted ground for the NFL, which, until recently, had numbers blocked out by position for years. 

So when Swift takes the field in September, he'll definitely stand out off the bat. 

As for the Eagles' two first-rounders out of Georgia – pass rushers Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith – Carter will have No. 98 and Smith No. 3. 

"It looks good on me," Carter, who wore 88 at Georgia, said.

The rest of the new numbers from the Eagles:

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Marcus Mariota D'Andre Swift Jersey Numbers Nolan Smith Jalen Carter Rashaad Penny

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market Festival Greased Pole

Celebrate the nation's oldest outdoor market at the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy

Just In

Must Read

Government

Commuters would pay city wage tax only when physically working in Philly under proposed bill
City Wage Tax Commuters

Sponsored

Attend the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Mental Health

A weed-fueled, psychotic break helped inspire new animated film 'Bug Therapy,' a nudge for mental health treatment
Bug Therapy Movie Mental Health

Phillies

Eytan Shander: Philly sports fans have had quite the week
Bryce-Harper-Joel-Embiid-Philles-Sixers_050523_USAT

Music

The man who wrote the lyrics to Elton John's 'Philadelphia Freedom' is heading to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Bernie Taupin HOF

Weekend

Comics, climbing and so many margs: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly
Margarita Cinco de Mayo

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved