Eagles media poll: Name a sleeper on offense and on defense who will make the team

July 27, 2018
Before Philadelphia Eagles training camp really gets underway, I thought it'd be fun to see who some of the other media folk see as sleepers both on offense and defense to make the final 53-man roster.
And so, I polled 20 of them (myself included), and here were the results:
|Offense
|Defense
|Greg Ward (3 votes)
|Jeremy Reaves (8)
|Matt Jones (3)
|Aziz Shittu (4)
|Taylor Hart (3)
|LaRoy Reynolds (4)
|Josh Adams (2)
|D.J. Killings (2)
|Josh Perkins (2)
|Ryan Neal (1)
|Wendell Smallwood (2)
|Joe Ostman (1)
|Billy Brown (2)
|Markus Wheaton (1)
|Kamar Aiken (1)
|Adam Zaruba (1)
To note, De'Vante Bausby, Tre Sullivan, and Donnel Pumphrey were all popular choices, but I did not consider them sleepers, and asked anyone who chose them to pick someone else.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader