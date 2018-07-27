Eagles media poll: Name a sleeper on offense and on defense who will make the team

Before Philadelphia Eagles training camp really gets underway, I thought it'd be fun to see who some of the other media folk see as sleepers both on offense and defense to make the final 53-man roster.

And so, I polled 20 of them (myself included), and here were the results:

Offense Defense Greg Ward (3 votes) Jeremy Reaves (8) Matt Jones (3) Aziz Shittu (4) Taylor Hart (3) LaRoy Reynolds (4) Josh Adams (2) D.J. Killings (2) Josh Perkins (2) Ryan Neal (1) Wendell Smallwood (2) Joe Ostman (1) Billy Brown (2) Markus Wheaton (1) Kamar Aiken (1) Adam Zaruba (1)



To note, De'Vante Bausby, Tre Sullivan, and Donnel Pumphrey were all popular choices, but I did not consider them sleepers, and asked anyone who chose them to pick someone else.

