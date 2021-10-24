Eagles RB Miles Sanders carted off with ankle injury

October 24, 2021
Poor Miles Sanders.
Just when the Eagles finally decide to start handing him the ball early in a game (he had almost all of his carries last week in the second half), the running back went down with an ankle injury. After limping off the field with some help and getting examined in the blue medical tent, he was carted into the locker room with a pretty disappointed look on his face.
Miles Sanders currently out with an ankle injury 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Iz5xD3K0N3— 4th and JAWN (@4thandJawn) October 24, 2021
In Sanders' absence, rookie Kenny Gainwell is sure to get the lion share of carries going forward. The setback could put a thorn in any plans the Eagles might have to move Sanders before the trade deadline at the start of November.
If there is anymore information on Sanders we'll update you right here.
Injury Update: RB Miles Sanders (ankle) is questionable to return.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 24, 2021
