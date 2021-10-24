Eagles RB Miles Sanders carted off with ankle injury

Poor Miles Sanders.

Just when the Eagles finally decide to start handing him the ball early in a game (he had almost all of his carries last week in the second half), the running back went down with an ankle injury. After limping off the field with some help and getting examined in the blue medical tent, he was carted into the locker room with a pretty disappointed look on his face.

Sanders had six carries for 30 yards — a pace that was on track for his most touches this year. The injury came on his first reception of the game late in the first quarter. The hope is obviously that his right ankle is only sprained and the injury isn't particularly serious.

In Sanders' absence, rookie Kenny Gainwell is sure to get the lion share of carries going forward. The setback could put a thorn in any plans the Eagles might have to move Sanders before the trade deadline at the start of November.

If there is anymore information on Sanders we'll update you right here.

