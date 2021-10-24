Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Raiders, and other NFL action

After the first six weeks of the NFL regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles sit at 2-4, with a crucial matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders Week 7. If they win, they have the 0-6 Detroit Lions on the horizon with a terrific chance of getting back to .500 football. If they lose, they're likely sellers at the trade deadline.



The Eagles will play during the late afternoon games for the first time this season. For a reference on the ideal outcomes of other games around the league while you wait for the main event, check out our rooting guide.



The Birds will head into this matchup relatively healthy, as they only have two players on their injury report, both of whom are listed as questionable. The Raiders have some offensive linemen and defensive backs on injured reserve, but otherwise they are healthy as well. You can find the final Eagles' and Raiders' injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the the Raiders have an under-the-radar, but very talented set of skill player in their passing game, including TE Darren Waller and a wide receiver trio of Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, and Hunter Renfrow. That group, led by Derek Carr, leads the NFL in pass plays of 20+ yards.

The Eagles are 3-point underdogs in this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 7 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday afternoon right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

