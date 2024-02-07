Eagles mock draft roundup, version 1.0

On Monday, we published our first Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Today we'll take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 22nd overall.



Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network)

The Eagles need to start planning for the end of Lane Johnson’s career. Why not go shopping at the same store? Guyton, another former Sooner, is one of the most athletically gifted tackles in the class.

#JimmySays: Guyton and Taliese Fuaga are my top two most likely Eagles first-round targets.

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State (Mel Kiper, ESPN)

The Eagles were a disaster at the end of the season, and they have several roster questions to answer this offseason (with a long list of pending free agents). On defense, they have needs at cornerback and safety, and their pass rush was putrid down the stretch. On offense, their line is getting older -- right tackle Lane Johnson turns 34 in May -- and they'll have to replace star center Jason Kelce. Taking Fuaga is a way to add a top-tier talent and figure out the rest later. Cam Jurgens, a second-rounder in 2022, probably would replace Kelce, which means the right guard spot would open up. Fuaga started 25 games at right tackle for the Beavers, but he could play inside as a rookie before ultimately replacing Johnson. He is a dominant run-blocker with powerful hands and strong lower body.

#JimmySays: Fuaga was the Eagles' first-round selection in our first Eagles-only mock draft, with more or less the same logic as Kiper's above.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (Bucky Brooks, NFL Network)

The Eagles’ secondary woes will force GM Howie Roseman to address the situation in the draft. Wiggins is an athletic freak with the tools to flourish early in his career.

#JimmySays: Cornerback is probably the second-most likely position for the Eagles to address in Round 1 after offensive tackle.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (Dane Brugler, The Athletic)

The MAC has produced several top-20 picks over the years (Khalil Mack, Ben Roethlisberger, Randy Moss). But the conference hasn’t had a top-25 cornerback since the ’70s. That might change in April with Mitchell, who is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and will test in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash.

#JimmySays: Mitchell patterned his game after Darius Slay.

Mitchell has some inside-outside versatility, so he could potentially play inside as a rookie before eventually taking over for his favorite player on the outside.

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa (Brentley Weissman, TheDraftNetwork)

The demise of Philadelphia's secondary was a site to see toward the backstretch of the season. The play of both Darius Slay—who, to be fair, dealt with injuries—and James Bradberry was truly awful and they need to upgrade immediately if they have any chance to fix their defense. Cooper DeJean is an explosive athlete with outstanding instincts. He would fit in well within this Eagles defense.

#JimmySays: DeJean is an extremely versatile player, who can line up at outside corner, the slot, safety, linebacker, and punt returner, and play them all well. He's just an awesome football player.

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News)

The Eagles' secondary got long in the tooth outside and was running out of reliable bodies inside, leading to an atrocious season in pass coverage They need a smooth playmaking corner with nice size. Arnold obliges after his breakout five-INT final season with the Crimson Tide, coming out of McKinstry's shadow.

#JimmySays: Arnold very likely won't be available at pick 22.

Graham Barton, OL, Duke (Ryan Wilson, CBS)

Barton played left tackle his final three seasons at Duke, and he was the anchor of that unit, but his NFL future will be inside, either at guard or center.

#JimmySays: One of the Eagles' biggest draft needs is along the interior of their offensive line, especially if Jason Kelce retires. They'll have very little depth there, and arguably a need for a starting RG. Barton is the type of versatile iOL with some center experience that they have targeted in the past. But in Round 1? Ehhh.

The Eagles absolutely need to address their secondary early in the draft, and McKinstry has long looked like a future first-round pick on the field.

#JimmySays: McKinstry has size, toughness, and ball skills, but there are speed concerns.

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (Josh Edwards, CBS)

Kingsley Suamataia gives Philadelphia versatility in the event Lane Johnson moves on or the team suffers an injury at offensive tackle. He is a massive offensive lineman in the mold of Jordan Mailata.

#JimmySays: Suamataia measured in at 6'4 3/8" at the Senior Bowl, which is going to hurt his draft stock. If the Eagles don't pick an offensive tackle in the first round, he'll be a prime target in Round 2.

Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia (Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team)

For most of the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary was one of the league’s most disappointing units. The Eagles love drafting their Georgia Bulldogs, and Kamari Lassiter is one the better cornerbacks to come out of Georgia in quite some time. Darius Slay and James Bradberry are showing significant signs of regression, so adding a starting-caliber cornerback is a must for Philadelphia.

#JimmySays: I like Lassiter as a prospect, and had him as one of the Eagles' second-round picks in our Eagles-only mock, but this is way too high for him.

Interestingly, in the 10 mock drafts we cited, there were 10 different players.

