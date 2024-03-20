Eagles mock draft roundup, version 3.0

On Monday, we published our third Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Today we'll take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 22nd overall.



Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network)

The Eagles' pass defense was atrocious last season. Wiggins is the most natural cover man in this year’s draft.

#JimmySays: To begin, I don't believe that Wiggins will be available to the Eagles at pick 22, because he's 6'1 and he ran a 4.28 40. Someone will fall in love with those traits and take him too early. But even if he is available at pick 22, I'd be really concerned that he's in the 82nd percentile in height, and just the 2nd percentile in weight.

He's a really good coverage guy, but he can be bullied and he's a liability against the run. His profile reminds of Emmanuel Forbes (without the ball skills), who got bodied as a rookie all season by NFL receivers. Maybe Wiggins will be an awesome player in the NFL. I don't know. But I think these non-physical, uber-skinny guys have high bust potential.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (Mel Kiper, ESPN)

This has been an offseason of change for the Eagles, who have new coordinators on both sides of the ball and have seen two stalwarts retire in center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. And after a rough end to their season, coach Nick Sirianni finds himself with a few holes on his roster. I almost slotted in a receiver to add to Jalen Hurts' fantastic set of skill-position talent -- how about Xavier Worthy (Texas)? -- but I see defense as the bigger problem. Philadelphia ranked 30th in both points allowed per game (25.2) and QBR allowed (55.7), and it was 31st in passing yards allowed to receivers (3,125). Veteran starting corners Darius Slay and James Bradberry are each on the wrong side of 30. Wiggins could step in and play a huge role for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. At 6-foot-1, 173 pounds, he's slender, but he has elite speed. He ran a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

#JimmySays: See above.

Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State (Trevor Sikkema, PFF)

Broncos receive Pick Nos. 22 and 53; Eagles receive Pick No. 12 and a 2025 third-round pick Look, you can’t tell me Howie Roseman doing something like this is too crazy to predict. With no second-round pick, the Broncos could aim to move back from No. 12 if they can’t trade up for a quarterback. The Eagles have an extra second-round pick, which could make this a deal. In doing so, Philadelphia — which has always looked ahead when it comes to building in the trenches — could draft a player like Fuaga, who could start at guard early on and then kick out to right tackle when Lane Johnson retires.

#JimmySays: I feel like this is a scenario that like >95 percent of Eagles fans would hate, but in my opinion Fuaga makes a ton of sense for the Eagles, and I could see them doing something like this.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, iOL, Oregon (Joel Klatt, FOX)

The Eagles have to do something in the interior offensive line following Jason Kelce's retirement. Powers-Johnson is a good fit here. They could go corner, but they need to replace the heartbeat of the line.

#JimmySays: The Eagles already did something to account for Kelce's retirement, which was to take Cam Jurgens in the second round of the 2022 draft. Powers-Johnson has guard/center versatility, but his best position is probably at center, where Jurgens will be playing in 2024. So if you're drafting Powers-Johnson, you're not only taking a guard in the first round, but you're taking a guard whose primary position isn't even guard, and who won't eventually take over for Lane Johnson down the line. JPJ is a good player, but he makes a lot less sense for the Eagles than he does for other teams.

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington (The Ringer, author unclear)

The Eagles took a guard/tackle hybrid early in the third round last year in Tyler Steen, and Steen is now slated to be the starting right guard entering camp, as Cam Jurgens moves over to center to take the mantle from Jason Kelce. With Fautanu, another college tackle who likely transitions to a guard in the league, the Eagles can hedge their bets. Fautanu and Steen will fight for the starting job, and the losing player will be the sixth OL and back up both tackle and guard spots.

#JimmySays: I think that Fautanu is a reasonable pick as long as you think he can take over for Lane Johnson long-term, and you're pretty certain he can start out of the box at guard. I do not agree with the selection of Fautanu based on the reasoning above, which (a) does not mention Lane Johnson, and (b) includes a scenario in which a first-round guard could lose a camp battle to a guy who struggled transitioning there last camp.

Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri (Nate Davis, USA Today)

Offensive line – between the tackles – could be a consideration following C Jason Kelce’s retirement. But EVP/GM Howie Roseman knows his defense needs attention and knows starting CBs Darius Slay and James Bradberry are north of 30. Rakestraw’s physical style would resonate nicely in Philly.

#JimmySays: Rakestraw isn't one of the 22 best prospects in this draft, and therefore the Eagles shouldn't take him at 22. Maybe if they get a bunch of picks for trading back? Otherwise, there will be better players available. For example, the four guys Davis has going after Rakestraw are Olu Fashanu, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Tyler Guyton, Laiatu Latu, and Cooper DeJean. I'd take four of those guys over Rakestraw, who is pretty much just an "Eagles need a corner, here's a corner for them" projection.

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa (Ryan Wilson, CBS)

If the Eagles trust Cam Jurgens at center, they can pass on Jackson Powers-Johnson here and instead focus on the secondary. DeJean is a big, strong, fast cornerback with return ability.

#JimmySays: DeJean would be an outstanding fit. And yeah, passing on Powers-Johnson is a no-brainer.

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network)

Howie Roseman typically adds at premium spots on day one and I expect no different in April. If you're out on Terrion Arnold because of his 40 time in Indianapolis, please turn on the film. The Eagles need pop at the position and I don't see how Roseman could feel comfortable with James Bradberry as his CB2 at this point in time.

#JimmySays: Arnold ran a 4.51, which isn't awful, but it could make him slide to the Eagles at 22. And as Fowler notes, he can play. Arnold could be this year's Trent McDuffie, who didn't have great measurables, but was just a really good football player.

