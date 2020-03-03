Eagles mock draft roundup, version 3.0

On Monday, we published our third Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason, the bad scenario version, which was widely panned, lol. Today we'll take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 21st overall.

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU (Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network)

The Eagles need to give QB Carson Wentz more weapons.

#JimmySays: We'll give Daniel a pass for the Prisco-level analysis here because he's very good, and has been on TV non-stop for days. But yes, I agree that the Eagles need to give QB Carson Wentz more weapons.

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU (Todd McShay, ESPN)

Only the Ravens had fewer receiving yards from their wide receiver corps than the Eagles, and Greg Ward Jr. was the No. 1 option at the end of the 2019 season after injuries downed Philadelphia's top three outside weapons. Alshon Jeffery isn't getting any younger, and Nelson Agholor is a pending free agent. The Eagles' 27-year-old quarterback Carson Wentz is in his prime and has no one to throw to outside the numbers. Jefferson posted 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, looked great at the combine and has a high-end ability to find pockets in coverage and generate separation.

#JimmySays: There was a team that had fewer receiving yards from their wide receivers than the Eagles last year?

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU (Pete Prisco, CBS)

He lit up the combine and the Eagles have a major need at the position. I think they address corner in free agency.

#JimmySays: Jefferson didn't light up the Combine. He just performed above expectations. Now that he has proven he's no athletic shlub, teams can feel comfortable drafting him knowing that a lack of athleticism won't diminish his other extremely intriguing skills.

Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama (Ryan Wilson, CBS)

Ruggs *only* managed a 4.27 40-time at the combine. This isn't why he "falls" to 21st here, but again, he's a victim of a run on other players and positions with not nearly the depth. But this is great news for the Eagles, who need help on defense but will find it hard to pass on Ruggs here.

#JimmySays: He's not going to be there at 21.

The team with the biggest need for a speed receiver lands the best all-around speed receiver in quite some time with Henry Ruggs III falling to No. 21 overall. Ruggs' combine workouts were eye-popping with a 4.27-second 40-yard dash and an all-around explosive performance in the drills he participated in. It wouldn't be a surprise if he's the first receiver taken, which is why his value and the need at receiver make this one of the easiest projections in the entire three-round mock draft. If Ruggs is available, he's DeSean Jackson 2.0 for Philadelphia.

#JimmySays: He's not going to be there at 21.

Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado (Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports)

In a draft absolutely loaded at receiver, it feels very likely that the Eagles will take one here. They’ll probably have to beef up at the position in free agency, too.

#JimmySays: An injury-prone receiver who hurt a pre-existing core muscle injury while running his 40 is exactly what the medical staff-challenged Eagles need.

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU (Trevor Sikkema, TheDraftNetwork)

TRADE ALERT: Philadelphia Eagles give No. 21, No. 117 Dolphins give No. 18 With Okudah and Henderson already selected, the Eagles will be staring at the board with Las Vegas and Jacksonville picking in front of them and both have cornerback needs. It shouldn’t take much for them to jump three spots. The price would be worth it to get a true man coverage player like Kristian Fulton.

#JimmySays: Free agency still has to play out, but my guess is that once it does, corner won't be an urgent draft need. If the Eagles trade up, it'll either be for a wide receiver, or a player who has fallen further than expected. Fulton is neither.

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU (Michael Renner, PFF)

Reagor’s 4.47 40 may have been a bit slower than expected, but his 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-6 broad jump show you just how much gas he has in the tank. I don’t need to tell you how badly the Eagles receiving corps needs someone to take the top off the defense.

#JimmySays: This is a little reachy for my tastes. Personally, I'd take Jefferson over Reagor all day. Reagor is the more explosive player, but I believe that selecting him over Jefferson would be an over-correction of trying to fill the speed void.

Philadelphia is not in the business of reaching to fill a need so they let the board fall in place before selecting Chaisson to address the Sam. Chaisson could be a sack producer if a team cuts him loose and allows him to play more freely.

#JimmySays: This dude thinks the Eagles run a 3-4.

Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama (Vinnie Iyer, SportingNews)

The Eagles need more speed, quickness and big-play ability at wide receiver with Alshon Jeffery fading, DeSean Jackson aging (and hurting) and Nelson Agholor leaving. Ruggs (5-11, 188 pounds) fits the bill as a field-stretcher who also can use his route-running skills to win on shorter routes.

#JimmySays: He's not going to be there at 21.



