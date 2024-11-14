Final observations: Eagles' defense rises to the occasion in prime-time win over Commanders

Heading into the fourth quarter trailing 10-6, the Eagles had a fragile hold on first place in the NFC East over the Commanders. The Birds' defense was lights out, but the offense was, as has happened at times this year, not playing nearly up to their capabilities. Well, then, the fourth quarter happened and it turned into a party in South Philadelphia in a 26-18 Eagles win.

Offensive and defensive observations from the victory that puts the Eagles at 8-2, light years away from that frustrating 2-2 start...

Takeaways from the Eagles' offensive performance

• The Eagles' offense was vanilla for a good chunk of Thursday evening. When it actually worked, it appeared to be almost an accident. The Birds' biggest play early came on a 43-yard reception from superstar Saquon Barkley on a third down. The ball came to Barkley on what broadcaster Al Michaels called a "lollipop pass," a play that felt miraculous that it even reached Barkley before the back scampered and made moves up field.

Even with some woes, the Eagles continued to knock on the door of Washington's end zone all evening long even though the scoreboard didn't wholly reflect it until a fourth quarter explosion. Jake Elliott missed two field goals and a missed extra point that should be automatic for a kicker of his pedigree in manageable weather. They had just six points on two makes from Elliott heading into the fourth quarter before a go-ahead Tush Push put the Birds in the lead.

Washington's defense entered the game 28th in rushing yards and 29th in yards per rush. The Eagles didn't make them pay as much as you'd expect in that regard early on. It was an uncharacteristically poor run-blocking evening to start from the Birds' offensive line, something that you could rarely say at any point in the last decade. Three big runs from Kenny Gainwell on the Eagles' first touchdown drive, picking up gains of 14, 13 and seven consecutively, were the first time the whole unit was truly clicking in a cohesive manner.

Barkley capped things off and put the Birds up two scores with this 23-yard touchdown scamper late in the fourth quarter:

After writing that, Barkley told the Commanders to head back down I-95 again, ripping off this 39-yard touchdown:

Even with those complaints, the Eagles still put up over 200 yards on the ground. That speaks to the

talent they have in the combined RB/offensive line department.

MORE: The pivotal plays from the Eagles' division-grabbing win over the Commanders Takeaways from the Eagles' defensive performance • This play sums up the tenacity of the 2024 Eagles' defense. Jalen Carter wrecks the trenches, Reed Blankenship flies downhill and Zack Baun is everything everywhere all at once:

• Watching the Eagles defense play has long felt like a fatalistic process for Birds fans, just waiting for impending doom. This Eagles defense is different. I wouldn't say they're better than the 2022 defense, but they're absolutely a blast to watch. Baun, in addition to the guidance of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has completely redefined the energy of this unit, bringing a ferociousness that's been missing. With a long break until next Sunday's matchup with the Rams, it's beyond time for Howie Roseman and the front office to work out a midseason contract extension for Baun. It's more than deserved. If the Eagles' defense does not bring it the way it did for all 60 minutes, allowing the offense time to right its ship, this is easily a Commanders win. • After an ultra-quiet rookie season, Nolan Smith has come alive in his sophomore campaign. With Haason Reddick out of town, Smith's playing time has jumped way up and his speed rushes continue to win against opposing offensive tackles despite being undersized. He had a huge sack on Daniels late in the third quarter to keep it a four-point game as the Birds got the ball back with a chance to take the lead. Make that 3.5 sacks in his last six games. • Brandon Graham is an ageless wonder. In Year 15, he's making plays solely off that elite football IQ.

• Milton Williams had a strong evening in the run game before suffering a foot injury in the fourth quarter. Jordan Davis made more noise than he has in a while, too. • Terry McLaurin: one catch for 10 yards. McLaurin had long been a thorn in the Eagles' side, but standout rookie Quinyon Mitchell absolutely shut him down.

• Blankenship quelled any lingering thoughts of a Washington comeback with this interception:

That was the Eagles' 11th takeaway in the last four games. MORE: Saquon Barkley is outrageously good, but a kicking problem arises Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

unparalleledThe Eagles are good, folks.