Nick Foles: 'There was just something different about wearing midnight green'

With a statue of him already immortalized outside the stadium, Nick Foles returned to the Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night to put a bow on his Super Bowl-winning career. Retiring officially as an Eagle earlier in the day, Foles met with the media before the Eagles' Week 2 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. A ceremony celebrating Foles will come at halftime, but before then, Foles reflected on his playing days and, really, his life as a whole.

At times holding back tears, Foles gave a lengthy statement that detailed his days growing up in Texas to the atmosphere of the 2017 NFC Championship Game to the Philly Special and beyond.

"There was just something different about wearing midnight green," Foles said at his presser filled with a mix of media members and his own family on hand. "I always felt something different in this city, in this stadium."

Still, the journey of it all, what happened when he wasn't leading the charge with the Birds, is what makes Foles' ride to the Lombardi Trophy so legendary. He was the guy in Philly until he was sent packing, almost burned out of the league and only to return to the Eagles as a backup. Who would've thought the guy who went 4-7 with the Rams in 2015 would take down Tom Brady and Bill Belichick just two years later?

"Each stop had its own purpose and its own unique story," Foles stated, going on to say that he's "grateful" for all of them.

His stint with the Rams organization was just for one season. He nearly retired, but rejoined Andy Reid, this time with Kansas City, in 2016, a move that helped Foles rediscover his love of the game.

Then came 2017 and, well, all of the football world and the entire Delaware Valley knows what happened then. Foles did the unthinkable, leading the Eagles to a parade on Broad Street and nearly did the same the following season.

Stops in Jacksonville, Chicago and Indianapolis never had the same highs as his time in Philly did, but, to be fair, whose highs can truly eclipse that level?

Foles accomplished what no Eagles quarterback had done in the Super Bowl era before him could do and what none of them have been able to do since that iconic February 2018 win.

"I was just meant to play here and I'm so grateful to have been a part of these teams and I'm grateful to be a part of the history here," Foles said. "It's made me a better person playing here."



MORE: There will only ever be one Nick Foles

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader