June 10, 2024

NFL responds to comments about wearing green during Eagles-Packers game in Brazil

NFL spokesperson Michael Signora says that "you will see a stadium full of fans wearing the green of the Eagles and the green of the Packers,” when the teams meet in Week 1 in Brazil.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Packers Brazil Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Will players and fans be wearing green during the Eagles-Packers Week 1 game in Brazil?

Just under three months before the Eagles' season kicks off, controversy has brewed over what will transpire when the team heads to Brazil for Week 1. 

Packers running back Josh Jacobs, appearing on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, mentioned that players were warned about wearing green due to safety concerns in Brazil.

Jacobs mentions the reasoning has "something to do with the gangs."

Bad news for two teams with green uniforms, right?

Not so fast it appears. 

A NFL spokesperson told Jeff Neiburg of the Philadelphia Inquirer that this is not the case. Neiburg writes:

Despite what you may have read online, and despite what you may have heard from Josh Jacobs, whose voice gave credence to the rumors considering that his Green Bay Packers will be playing against the Eagles on Sept. 6 in Brazil, “you will see a stadium full of fans wearing the green of the Eagles and the green of the Packers,” NFL spokesperson Michael Signora said Thursday. [Inquirer]

What is the origin of all this green talk though?

It has to do with where the game will take place in São Paulo, Brazil: Corinthians Arena. Corinthians' soccer rivals, Palmeiras, wear green, leading to an informal ban on green in the stadium. 

Jacobs later took to Instagram to apologize for his comments, saying he was "misinformed."

Perhaps this will now be the end of this "green" saga. 

