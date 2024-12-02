By the numbers: The Eagles' pass-rush rose to the occasion against the Ravens

The Eagles are 10-2 for the second time in as many seasons. The 2023 Eagles at this stage were beginning to completely unravel while the 2024 iteration continues to fly higher and higher. The addition of Saquon Barkley has had a massive effect on that offensively, but, just as importantly for the Birds, the arrival of Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator has shifted everything for this defensive unit.

Gone are the likes of Sean Desai and Matt Patricia. Instead of having someone run a Fangio-based scheme like Desai did, the much-accomplished 66-year-old coach is now doing it all his own. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Fangio's disciples clearly do not have the juice the way the man himself does.

In the Eagles' 24-19 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Fangio's defense held the Ravens' elite offensive attack to just 12 non-garbage-time points. What particularly stood out, especially in the aftermath of the team losing franchise legend Brandon Graham for the season, was how good the pass rush was.

Jalen Carter played 71 out of 72 defensive snaps and was held nearly every play, but still lived up to his game-wrecker billing. He should be an All-Pro. Milton Williams, though he didn't record a sack, helped make life tougher on reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson – more than it has been all season. Josh Sweat more closely resembled the player he was in 2021 and 2022 rather than 2023, and Nolan Smith looks unrecognizable compared to what he was doing as a rookie. Jalyx Hunt played with a physicality in the first game he was called upon to be a regular contributor, too.

The Birds recorded three sacks, but it was more than that.



Looking at Pro Football Focus, the Eagles' pass-rushers were among the best at causing quarterback pressures in Week 13:

Rank Player Team Pressures t-1 Milton Williams Eagles 9 t-1 Za'Darius Smith Lions 9 t-3 Jalen Carter Eagles 8 t-3 Maxx Crosby Raiders 8 t-5 Micah Parsons Cowboys 7 t-5 Josh Sweat Eagles 7



The same goes for QB hurries on PFF:

Rank Player Team Hurries 1 Milton Williams Eagles 8 t-2 Jalen Carter Eagles 6 t-2 Josh Sweat Eagles 6 t-2 Za'Darius Smith Lions 6





Williams, who never had the pre-draft hype of Carter and third-year nose tackle Jordan Davis, has flourished under Fangio. The defensive coordinator mentioned this summer during a training camp presser that when he held the same position with the Dolphins last season, he tried to get Miami to make a trade for Williams. Even with a crowded defensive line rotation in 2023 that included the now-retired Fletcher Cox, that is simply the type of move the Eagles organization doesn't make.

Williams is a free agent this coming offseason. He will certainly command a large market of teams who are banking on him taking yet another leap like the one he's currently taking in his age-25 season. His raw numbers don't pop, as he has just 11.5 sacks in his four-year career, but five of those have come in 2024 alone. The Eagles should do what they can to retain him and make this dominant pairing of him and Carter an annual nightmare for opponents.

Until then, Fangio will have this crew playing lights out. Whether the path to the Super Bowl in the NFC runs through Philadelphia or Detroit, this pass rush is going to be up for the task of getting there.

MORE: 5 thoughts on Jalen Hurts, Cooper DeJean and the Eagles

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus