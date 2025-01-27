Philadelphia is ready for a rematch with the Chiefs and for revenge

Leaving Lincoln Financial Field after the Eagles' absolute smackdown of the Commanders was Philadelphia at its peak. Fans bursted from their seats following yet another Super Bowl berth for these Birds and were ready to keep the party that began in the tailgate lots in the wee hours of the morning going.

The concourse of the Linc reeked of booze and, well, other stuff, as Eagles fans were elated. For most of the people, this is the biggest game they've ever attended and will ever attend and it happened right in their backyard. Not even the mighty power of a group of Commanders fans gathering at the Hard Rock Cafe on East Market this weekend could vanquish the inevitability of the Eagles returning to the Big Game.

Amongst the Eagles fans down in South Philly were some Commanders stragglers, all looking miserable, losing a monumental game for the first time in literally decades. Birds fans were once there, strangers to heartbreak under the brightest of lights, but the roles have flipped after the Eagles were the bottom-feeders in the NFC East for generations prior. Now the Eagles are the big bad wolves. One Commanders fan, doing a walk of hell back to their car in burgundy and gold overalls and a gigantic neon necklace that said "Raise Hail," had what could only be considered the worst night of their entire life.

Walking down South Broad Street following that blowout, there were a pair of Commanders fans, one wearing a full burgundy suit and another sporting a burgundy and gold wig, hopping in a Cybertruck to escape the good-natured heckling of Eagles fans. If that doesn't sum up the disparity in these fan bases, I don't know what does. As more fans poured down to the party epicenters of Broad and Shunk and then towards City Hall, there were an infinite amount of "Go Birds!" being yelped and high-fives with strangers. People were also turning their eyes to the Eagles' eventual Super Bowl LIX opponent.

"F**** Mahomes!" and "F**** the Chiefs!" was being screaming nearly as much. This was before the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City and Buffalo was even settled. Destiny awaits. It was always going to be the Chiefs. It was always going to be a rematch with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Would a matchup with the Bills provided less nauseating pregame lead-up for the next two weeks? Sure. What is ultimately sweeter though: taking down a franchise as tortured as the Eagles once were or rising up and dethroning the team of the decade?

That was the refrain on South Broad. In the midst of the fireworks being lit and the Miller Lights being drank and the cigars being smoked, I saw a few people I grew up with and we caught up and shot the breeze about the Birds.

The refrain was common: they wanted the Chiefs. They wanted to beat Mahomes and the Eagles' former head coach who could never win the big one in Philly. They wanted to relive the euphoria of Super Bowl LII when the Birds took down a Tom Brady-Bill Belichick combo that had crushed their hopes and dreams in the Big Game 13 years prior. They want revenge. Be careful what you wish for, yes, because playing against the Chiefs also means playing against the magical balance of the universe, but there's no use trying to talk sense into a cocky Philadelphian.

Philly wanted the Chiefs and they got them. Now it's on to Saquon Barkley and co. to be heroes one last time and thwart this Kansas City three-peat attempt.

