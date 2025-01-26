Stock watch: Are these Super Bowl-bound Eagles the best team in city history?

In the not too distant future, someone will ask which iteration of the Philadelphia Eagles was the best ever assembled.

There are teams from the 1940s and 1960s that were legendary champions, teams from the early 2000s that never broke through, and teams from modernity that made Super Bowl visits commonplace.

Following their 55-23 rocking win over the Commanders to punch a ticket to Super Bowl LIX (their second in three seasons and third in eight), the current NFC Champions might be one win away from ending that argument for good.

Jalen Hurts had one of the best games of his career, the run game scored seven touchdowns, the defense looked like the best in the entire NFL, and the superstars played like there was never any doubt Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Preparation and anticipation for the Eagles' next game is sure to be agonizing over the next two weeks, but Philly fans should relish the team they're gifted with every Sunday. Here's a look at a reason for extreme optimism, as well as one area of concern following the Birds' NFC title win:

Stock up — the offensive and defensive players of the year 📈

Every single stock up section for this Eagles season could have — and probably should have been — about Saquon Barkley. From his backwards hurdle, to breaking the 2,000 yard barrier, to his 78-yard run in last week's blizzard, it's been indescribable watching this man play football every week.

After a bruising 18-play field goal-scoring drive for the Commanders, Barkley may have topped himself with this run — somehow finding pay dirt on a 60-yard scamper that defied the laws of physics on the first play for the Eagles from scrimmage. Talk about setting the tone:

Barkley added a second touchdown in the first quarter and came close to adding a third in the fourth (a tush-push-related shenanigan got the ball over the threshold) before actually adding a third in the fourth quarter to push the Eagles to 48 points on the night. He ran 15 times for 118 yards and those three scores.

If Barkley is the team's offensive MVP, Zack Baun is the defensive MVP. The free agent signee changed positions, learned a new scheme, and played like an All-Pro during his first season in South Philly. He had 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles during the regular season.

Thanks in part to rookie sensation Cooper DeJean, he did what he's done all season too, forcing a monster fumble late in the first quarter.

It led to another Barkley touchdown and comfortable 14-3 lead.

Yet again, with the third quarter ticking away, Oren Burks jarred the ball loose on a hard hit on Austin Ekeler and Baum was there to recover it. Every time it felt a little bit like the Commanders might have some juice, Philly popped the ball out. Or Quinyon Mitchell snagged his second postseason interception in garbage time.

The Eagles have cruised to playoff success in large part to their turnover differential, up to +10 in their three postseason wins (they got a second fumble recovery — leading to a touchdown — in the second quarter on a kickoff).

Football is easy, folks. Just don't turn over the ball, collect tons of takeaways, and give the ball to the best running back in the sport — running behind the best offensive line in the league.

Stock down — some of the things the head coach does 📉

Nick Sirianni is due a ton of credit for leading the Eagles to a second Super Bowl in three seasons. He's a fantastic motivator and locker room coach. And he gets his guys to play while putting out fires, the way a good CEO should.

We could just skip this section — the Eagles are going to the Super Bowl after all. But this city shows its love by criticizing.

Some of Sirianni's decisions during in-game situations continue to be awful and costly. Somehow the team keeps getting him off the hook.

We've lamented in this space before about his inconsistencies and lapses in strategy in key spots, like third and fourth downs, conversions and run/pass play calling. He committed couple of pretty big sins Sunday.

Leading 14-6 in the second quarter and in plus territory, Jalen Hurts took a bad third down sack to push Philly just on the cusp of being outside of Jake Elliott's range. In 2018, Elliott might have been money from 54 yards. But in the midst of a career-worst season that saw him miss two extra points in the NFC Divisional Round, calling his number for a try of that distance was a low percentage play and that's exactly how it played out.

The logic here is off. Why not just run the ball on third down if you wanted the three points, keeping Elliott closer to a 41-yard attempt, a much more comfortable kick? With your defense looking good, and punter coming off one of his best ever games, why not have Braden Mann boot it to flip field position? Instead, the Commanders took advantage of a short field and turned it into a game with a touchdown.

With an opportunity to go up two possessions following a TD on the ensuing drive, Sirianni decided to go for two after drawing a penalty. A failed tush-push at the 1 relegated the Eagles to an eight-point lead, when a kicked extra point has Philly up two possessions. Even though the QB sneak has been wildly successful, the conservative approach would have had them in much better position.

He was bailed out by a Commanders' turnover and several penalties, as a Brown TD put them ahead 27-12 anyway.

With all of the success this team has had, is is possible Sirianni hasn't been able to learn from these mistakes? Here's hoping they don't resurface in New Orleans in two weeks.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports